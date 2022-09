Kansas City Chiefs right guard Trey Smith injured his left ankle during the second quarter of the team’s Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Trey Smith is questionable to return with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/42K63tmEPR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 11, 2022

The Chiefs officially listed him as questionable to return.

Offensive lineman Nick Allegretti — who can play all three interior positions — entered the game at right guard in his place.