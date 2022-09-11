 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Harrison Butker leaves Cardinals game early; safety Justin Reid is kicking

By Pete Sweeney
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker appeared to roll his ankle on a kickoff during the first quarter of the team’s Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals. He could be seen on the CBS broadcast being carted to the locker room.

The Chiefs described him as questionable to return to the game.

Justin Reid entered the game for the next extra point, which was good. He then followed the score up by kicking off into the end zone for a touchback.

Butker was spotted back on the sideline seeing if he could work through the injury during the second quarter.

