Chiefs-Cardinals inactives: Kansas City completely healthy for season opener

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. All of the Kansas City players who will not dress for the season opener — reserve quarterback Shane Buechele, running back Ronald Jones, wide receiver Daurice Fountain, offensive tackle Darian Kinnard and defensive ends Malik Herring and Joshua Kaindoh — should be considered healthy scratches.

In the team’s final injury report on Friday, not a single Chiefs player received an injury designation for the game. Of the six players listed on the report through the course of the week, all of them except defensive end Frank Clark were full participants in every practice. Clark was held out of Wednesday’s practice with an illness and was limited in Thursday’s session.

On Saturday, the Chiefs elevated practice-squad players — Fountain and linebacker Elijah Lee — to the active roster. As elevated players, they will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. Only Lee will be active against Arizona.

The Cardinals have also released their list of inactives for the game. Tackle Cody Ford (ankle), wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring), cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe), defensive end J.J. Watt (calf) and guard Justin Pugh (neck) will not dress. But cornerback Byron Murphy (illness) and tight end Zach Ertz (calf) will be available for the game.

Inactives for Week 1. pic.twitter.com/aJZxr2PZGm — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 11, 2022

Ford, Moore and Mullen had all been declared out on Friday’s final injury report. Watt, Pugh, Murphy and Ertz had been listed as questionable.

On Saturday, the Cardinals elevated linebacker Devon Kennard and defensive back Jace Whittaker from their practice squad. Both are active for Sunday’s game.