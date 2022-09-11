Week 1 early games discussion

Nine of the NFL’s Week 1 games kick off at Noon (Arrowhead Time) on Sunday:
- Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) (CBS KCTV/5)
- San Francisco 49ers (0-0) at Chicago Bears (0-0) (FOX WDAF/4)
- New Orleans Saints (0-0) at Atlanta Falcons (0-0) (FOX)
- Cleveland Browns (0-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-0) (CBS)
- Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) at Detroit Lions (0-0) (FOX)
- Indianapolis Colts (0-0) at Houston Texans (0-0) (CBS)
- New England Patriots (0-0) at Miami Dolphins (0-0) (CBS)
- Baltimore Ravens (0-0) at New York Jets (0-0) (CBS)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) at Washington Commanders (0-0) (FOX)
What’s on your mind as we wait for the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals to start at 3:25 p.m.?
