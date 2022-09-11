Chiefs vs. Cardinals: How to watch Week 1 matchup

The Game
The Kansas City Chiefs open their 2022 season against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Sunday. The game will be carried nationally on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.
Both teams enter the 2022 season after being eliminated from last season’s playoffs by their conference’s eventual Super Bowl representative. In 2021, the Chiefs won their sixth-straight AFC West title with a 12-5 record that gave them the AFC’s second seed. After two playoff victories, they reached the AFC Championship. In that game, they were defeated 27-24 by the Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, the Cardinals made the Wild Card round after finishing second in the NFC West at 11-6 record — but there, they fell 34-11 to the Los Angeles Rams.
On offense, both teams are led by one of the league’s most highly-paid quarterbacks. I 2020, Kansas City signed their quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year extension that was worth just over $500 million. In late July, Arizona signed Kyler Murray to a five-year extension worth $230 million.
But in 2021, Mahomes had his worst season as a pro, collecting a passing rating of just 98.5. That figure ranked 10th in the league — two spots behind Murray. Then in the offseason, Kansas City traded its leading wide receiver Tyreek Hill for five 2022 and 2023 draft picks, replacing their All-Pro wideout with veteran free agents JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdez-Scantling — and rookie wideout Skyy Moore. Murray will be coming into the game without his star receiver DeAndre Hopkins — who is now serving an NFL suspension — but will have former Baltimore Ravens wideout Marquise Brown and longtime NFL wide receiver A.J. Green at his disposal.
Entering Week 1 Kansas City is missing only one player: reserve tight end Blake Bell, who was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list after suffering a hip flexor injury. But on Friday, Arizona — which opted to keep its starters on the sideline during the preseason — ruled wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle), offensive lineman Cody Ford (ankle) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe) as out for Sunday’s game — while cornerback Byron Murphy (illness), defensive end J.J. Watt (calf), offensive lineman Justin Pugh (neck) and tight end Zach Ertz (calf) were all listed as questionable.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- Playing surface: Natural grass
- Game time: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, September 11, 2022
- Weather forecast: Domed stadium
- Matchup history: 9-3-1 Chiefs (regular season)
- Odds: Chiefs -6, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Scott Novak (1), umpire Ramon George (128), down judge Derick Bowers (74), line judge Walt Coleman IV (65), field judge Tra Boger (2), side judge David Meslow (118), back judge Terrence Miles (111), replay official Matt Sumstine and replay assistant Tim England.
- Television broadcast: with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on KCTV (CBS/5-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, KPHO (CBS/5-Phoenix) and CBS affiliates nationwide — see coverage map
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Paramount+
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM/HD2-Kansas City), KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- Cardinals radio broadcast: with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi on KMVP (98.7 FM-Phoenix) and the Cardinals Radio Network
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 384
- Enemy SB Nation site: Revenge of the Birds
2022 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Sun
Sep 11
|@Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
|CBS
3:25 pm
|Wk
2
|Thu
Sep 15
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Amazon
KSHB/41
7:15 pm
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 25
|@Colts
|Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 2
|@Buccaneers
|Raymond James Stadium
Tampa
|NBC
7:20 pm
|Wk
5
|Mon
Oct 10
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|ESPN
7:15 pm
|Wk
6
|Sun
Oct 16
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 pm
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 23
|@49ers
|Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
|FOX
3:25 pm
|Wk
8
|Bye
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 6
|Titans
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|NBC
7:20 pm
|Wk
10
|Sun
Nov 13
|Jaguars
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
11
|Sun
Nov 20
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|CBS
3:25 pm
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 27
|Rams
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|FOX
3:25 pm
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 4
|@Bengals
|Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati
|CBS
3:25 pm
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 11
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|NBC
7:20 pm
|Wk
15
|Sun
Dec 18
|@Texans
|NRG Stadium
Houston
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
16
|Sat
Dec 24
|Seahawks
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|FOX
12:00 pm
|Wk
17
|Sun
Jan 1
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
18
|Sat
Jan 7
or
Sun
Jan 8
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|TBA
TBA
2022 Preseason Schedule
|Wk
1
|Sat
Aug 13
|@Bears
|Soldier Field
Chicago
|Lost
19-14
|Wk
2
|Sat
Aug 20
|Commanders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
24-14
|Wk
3
|Thu
Aug 25
|Packers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
17-10
