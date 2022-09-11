Chiefs vs. Cardinals: How to watch Week 1 matchup

The Game

The Kansas City Chiefs open their 2022 season against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Sunday. The game will be carried nationally on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

Both teams enter the 2022 season after being eliminated from last season’s playoffs by their conference’s eventual Super Bowl representative. In 2021, the Chiefs won their sixth-straight AFC West title with a 12-5 record that gave them the AFC’s second seed. After two playoff victories, they reached the AFC Championship. In that game, they were defeated 27-24 by the Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, the Cardinals made the Wild Card round after finishing second in the NFC West at 11-6 record — but there, they fell 34-11 to the Los Angeles Rams.

On offense, both teams are led by one of the league’s most highly-paid quarterbacks. I 2020, Kansas City signed their quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year extension that was worth just over $500 million. In late July, Arizona signed Kyler Murray to a five-year extension worth $230 million.

But in 2021, Mahomes had his worst season as a pro, collecting a passing rating of just 98.5. That figure ranked 10th in the league — two spots behind Murray. Then in the offseason, Kansas City traded its leading wide receiver Tyreek Hill for five 2022 and 2023 draft picks, replacing their All-Pro wideout with veteran free agents JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdez-Scantling — and rookie wideout Skyy Moore. Murray will be coming into the game without his star receiver DeAndre Hopkins — who is now serving an NFL suspension — but will have former Baltimore Ravens wideout Marquise Brown and longtime NFL wide receiver A.J. Green at his disposal.

Entering Week 1 Kansas City is missing only one player: reserve tight end Blake Bell, who was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list after suffering a hip flexor injury. But on Friday, Arizona — which opted to keep its starters on the sideline during the preseason — ruled wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle), offensive lineman Cody Ford (ankle) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe) as out for Sunday’s game — while cornerback Byron Murphy (illness), defensive end J.J. Watt (calf), offensive lineman Justin Pugh (neck) and tight end Zach Ertz (calf) were all listed as questionable.

Nuts and bolts

Location : State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona Playing surface: Natural grass

Natural grass Game time: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, September 11, 2022

3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, September 11, 2022 Weather forecast: Domed stadium

Domed stadium Matchup history: 9-3-1 Chiefs (regular season)

9-3-1 Chiefs (regular season) Odds : Chiefs -6, per DraftKings Sportsbook

: Chiefs -6, per DraftKings Sportsbook Officials: Referee Scott Novak (1), umpire Ramon George (128), down judge Derick Bowers (74), line judge Walt Coleman IV (65), field judge Tra Boger (2), side judge David Meslow (118), back judge Terrence Miles (111), replay official Matt Sumstine and replay assistant Tim England.

2022 Schedule Wk

1 Sun

Sep 11 @Cardinals State Farm Stadium

Glendale, AZ CBS

3:25 pm Wk

2 Thu

Sep 15 Chargers GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Kansas City Amazon

KSHB/41

7:15 pm Wk

3 Sun

Sep 25 @Colts Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis CBS

12:00 pm Wk

4 Sun

Oct 2 @Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium

Tampa NBC

7:20 pm Wk

5 Mon

Oct 10 Raiders GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Kansas City ESPN

7:15 pm Wk

6 Sun

Oct 16 Bills GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Kansas City CBS

3:25 pm Wk

7 Sun

Oct 23 @49ers Levi's Stadium

Santa Clara, CA FOX

3:25 pm Wk

8 Bye - - - Wk

9 Sun

Nov 6 Titans GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Kansas City NBC

7:20 pm Wk

10 Sun

Nov 13 Jaguars GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Kansas City CBS

12:00 pm Wk

11 Sun

Nov 20 @Chargers SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles CBS

3:25 pm Wk

12 Sun

Nov 27 Rams GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Kansas City FOX

3:25 pm Wk

13 Sun

Dec 4 @Bengals Paul Brown Stadium

Cincinnati CBS

3:25 pm Wk

14 Sun

Dec 11 @Broncos Empower Field

Denver NBC

7:20 pm Wk

15 Sun

Dec 18 @Texans NRG Stadium

Houston CBS

12:00 pm Wk

16 Sat

Dec 24 Seahawks GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Kansas City FOX

12:00 pm Wk

17 Sun

Jan 1 Broncos GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Kansas City CBS

12:00 pm Wk

18 Sat

Jan 7

or

Sun

Jan 8 @Raiders Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas TBA

TBA