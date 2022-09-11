 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Cardinals: How to watch Week 1 matchup

Everything you need to know to watch the Chiefs take on the Cardinals in Week 1.

By John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Game

The Kansas City Chiefs open their 2022 season against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Sunday. The game will be carried nationally on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

Both teams enter the 2022 season after being eliminated from last season’s playoffs by their conference’s eventual Super Bowl representative. In 2021, the Chiefs won their sixth-straight AFC West title with a 12-5 record that gave them the AFC’s second seed. After two playoff victories, they reached the AFC Championship. In that game, they were defeated 27-24 by the Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, the Cardinals made the Wild Card round after finishing second in the NFC West at 11-6 record — but there, they fell 34-11 to the Los Angeles Rams.

On offense, both teams are led by one of the league’s most highly-paid quarterbacks. I 2020, Kansas City signed their quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year extension that was worth just over $500 million. In late July, Arizona signed Kyler Murray to a five-year extension worth $230 million.

But in 2021, Mahomes had his worst season as a pro, collecting a passing rating of just 98.5. That figure ranked 10th in the league — two spots behind Murray. Then in the offseason, Kansas City traded its leading wide receiver Tyreek Hill for five 2022 and 2023 draft picks, replacing their All-Pro wideout with veteran free agents JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdez-Scantling — and rookie wideout Skyy Moore. Murray will be coming into the game without his star receiver DeAndre Hopkins — who is now serving an NFL suspension — but will have former Baltimore Ravens wideout Marquise Brown and longtime NFL wide receiver A.J. Green at his disposal.

Entering Week 1 Kansas City is missing only one player: reserve tight end Blake Bell, who was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list after suffering a hip flexor injury. But on Friday, Arizona — which opted to keep its starters on the sideline during the preseason — ruled wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle), offensive lineman Cody Ford (ankle) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe) as out for Sunday’s game — while cornerback Byron Murphy (illness), defensive end J.J. Watt (calf), offensive lineman Justin Pugh (neck) and tight end Zach Ertz (calf) were all listed as questionable.

Nuts and bolts

  • Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • Playing surface: Natural grass
  • Game time: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, September 11, 2022
  • Weather forecast: Domed stadium
  • Matchup history: 9-3-1 Chiefs (regular season)
  • Odds: Chiefs -6, per DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Officials: Referee Scott Novak (1), umpire Ramon George (128), down judge Derick Bowers (74), line judge Walt Coleman IV (65), field judge Tra Boger (2), side judge David Meslow (118), back judge Terrence Miles (111), replay official Matt Sumstine and replay assistant Tim England.

2022 Schedule

Wk
1		 Sun
Sep 11		 @Cardinals State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ		 CBS
3:25 pm
Wk
2		 Thu
Sep 15		 Chargers GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Amazon
KSHB/41
7:15 pm
Wk
3		 Sun
Sep 25		 @Colts Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis		 CBS
12:00 pm
Wk
4		 Sun
Oct 2		 @Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium
Tampa		 NBC
7:20 pm
Wk
5		 Mon
Oct 10		 Raiders GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 ESPN
7:15 pm
Wk
6		 Sun
Oct 16		 Bills GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
3:25 pm
Wk
7		 Sun
Oct 23		 @49ers Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA		 FOX
3:25 pm
Wk
8		 Bye - - -
Wk
9		 Sun
Nov 6		 Titans GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 NBC
7:20 pm
Wk
10		 Sun
Nov 13		 Jaguars GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
12:00 pm
Wk
11		 Sun
Nov 20		 @Chargers SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles		 CBS
3:25 pm
Wk
12		 Sun
Nov 27		 Rams GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 FOX
3:25 pm
Wk
13		 Sun
Dec 4		 @Bengals Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati		 CBS
3:25 pm
Wk
14		 Sun
Dec 11		 @Broncos Empower Field
Denver		 NBC
7:20 pm
Wk
15		 Sun
Dec 18		 @Texans NRG Stadium
Houston		 CBS
12:00 pm
Wk
16		 Sat
Dec 24		 Seahawks GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 FOX
12:00 pm
Wk
17		 Sun
Jan 1		 Broncos GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
12:00 pm
Wk
18		 Sat
Jan 7
or
Sun
Jan 8		 @Raiders Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas		 TBA
TBA

2022 Preseason Schedule

Wk
1		 Sat
Aug 13		 @Bears Soldier Field
Chicago		 Lost
19-14
Wk
2		 Sat
Aug 20		 Commanders GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
24-14
Wk
3		 Thu
Aug 25		 Packers GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
17-10

