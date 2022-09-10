Chiefs elevate 2 players from practice squad vs. Cardinals

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, they have made two roster moves that finalize who they have available when they take the field in Glendale, Arizona.

We have activated the following Practice Squad players via Standard Elevation:



WR Daurice Fountain

LB Elijah Lee pic.twitter.com/Rd4DZRYoPf — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 10, 2022

The team has used both of their weekly opportunities to elevate Practice Squad players, bringing wide receiver Daurice Fountain and Elijah Lee into the mix. Both looked to be strong contenders for the final 53-man roster throughout the preseason, and could even earn a more cemented spot as the year goes.

Lee was taking the starting snaps at SAM linebacker for the majority of the preseason, although rookie Leo Chenal appeared to start in the last exhibition game. It will be worth watching if Lee is the starter there, but expect Lee to play a key role on special teams.

Fountain was likely the sixth receiver on the depth chart, the Chiefs just ended up keeping five. He may also play a role on special teams, being one of the few players who contributed to the unit last season. He earned special teams snaps in five games, including all three postseason battles.