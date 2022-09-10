Heading into Week 1, almost every Chiefs fan is confident in the team’s direction

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. In this edition, we check in on the confidence of Chiefs fans headed into the season — and it is off the chain!

Fan confidence

As you see here, nearly every Kansas City fan who participated in the survey believes the team is headed in the right direction.

Fans are also confident that the Chiefs will win their Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals. 98% predicted a victory — and 56% believed it would be by eight or more points.

Super Bowl LVII

More than three in four fans think Kansas City will not only advance to a fifth-straight AFC Championship, but also win both that game and the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes winning MVP

With all that confidence in the Chiefs winning another Super Bowl, it’s not surprising that seven out of 10 fans think that Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will also win his second Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award.

So now it’s on to the season opener — and we’ll see how it goes.

