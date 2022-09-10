 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff NFL preview and predictions for Sunday’s Week 1 games

The Chiefs are playing the Cardinals, but we’re picking all of Sunday’s games.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Week 1 of the NFL season kicked off with the Buffalo Bills defeating the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 on Thursday Night Football.

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs will be on the road to face the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The Chiefs are favored by 6 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) host the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) — also at 3:25 on Sunday. The Denver Broncos (0-0) will travel to the Pacific Northwest to play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Sunday afternoon’s early games begin with a lot of division matchups, including the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals (0-0), the Miami Dolphins (0-0) playing host to the New England Patriots (0-0), the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) in the Lone Star State to play the Houston Texans (0-0) and the Atlanta Falcons (0-0) hosting the New Orleans Saints (0-0).

The other late-afternoon action features the Green Bay Packers (0-0) at the Minnesota Vikings (0-0) and the New York Giants (0-0) against the Tennessee Titans (0-0) in Nashville.

Sunday’s games will conclude with the Dallas Cowboys (0-0) hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) on Sunday Night Football.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 0-1-0

Poll

Which team wins Saints (0-0) at Falcons (0-0)?

view results
  • 100%
    Saints
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Falcons
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Browns (0-0) at Panthers (0-0)?

view results
  • 0%
    Browns
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Panthers
    (1 vote)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (0-0) at Bears (0-0)?

view results
  • 100%
    49ers
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Bears
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Steelers (0-0) at Bengals (0-0)?

view results
  • 0%
    Steelers
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Bengals
    (1 vote)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Eagles (0-0) at Lions (0-0)?

view results
  • 100%
    Eagles
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Lions
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Colts (0-0) at Texans (0-0)?

view results
  • 100%
    Colts
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Texans
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Patriots (0-0) at Dolphins (0-0)?

view results
  • 0%
    Patriots
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Dolphins
    (1 vote)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Ravens (0-0) at Jets (0-0)?

view results
  • 100%
    Ravens
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Jets
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (0-0) at Commanders (0-0)?

view results
  • 100%
    Jaguars
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Commanders
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Packers (0-0) at Vikings (0-0)?

view results
  • 100%
    Packers
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Vikings
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Giants (0-0) at Titans (0-0)?

view results
  • 0%
    Giants
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Titans
    (1 vote)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Raiders (0-0) at Chargers (0-0)?

view results
  • 0%
    Raiders
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Chargers
    (1 vote)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (0-0) at Cowboys (0-0)?

view results
  • 0%
    Buccaneers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Cowboys
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bills (0-0) at Rams (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 38%
    Bills
    (155 votes)
  • 61%
    Rams
    (248 votes)
403 votes total Vote Now

