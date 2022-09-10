Week 1 of the NFL season kicked off with the Buffalo Bills defeating the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 on Thursday Night Football.
On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs will be on the road to face the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The Chiefs are favored by 6 points.
Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) host the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) — also at 3:25 on Sunday. The Denver Broncos (0-0) will travel to the Pacific Northwest to play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.
Sunday afternoon’s early games begin with a lot of division matchups, including the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals (0-0), the Miami Dolphins (0-0) playing host to the New England Patriots (0-0), the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) in the Lone Star State to play the Houston Texans (0-0) and the Atlanta Falcons (0-0) hosting the New Orleans Saints (0-0).
The other late-afternoon action features the Green Bay Packers (0-0) at the Minnesota Vikings (0-0) and the New York Giants (0-0) against the Tennessee Titans (0-0) in Nashville.
Sunday’s games will conclude with the Dallas Cowboys (0-0) hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) on Sunday Night Football.
Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 0-1-0
