Chiefs training camp observations from Day 12

On Tuesday, Kansas City conducted its 12th full training camp practice of 2022.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
NFL: MAY 23 Kansas City Chiefs OTA Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted their 12th full practice of 2022’s training camp on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Just five public training camp practices remain. Click here to learn how you can attend one — and see the whole 2022 schedule.

Tuesday’s session was a full-contact session with pads. It was sunny and fairly cool — and everyone’s mood improved when we learned that cornerback Rashad Fenton was coming off the Active/PUP list and would be participating in practice.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitter.

Now we share them here — starting with a familiar offensive line.

Just as they did with Orlando Brown Jr. and Carlos Dunlap when they were late arrivals to camp, the Chiefs are working Fenton into the mix.

It’s not every day that a Beatles reference may be found at a Chiefs press conference.

Two of the guys likely to be the team’s top wideouts did well on Tuesday.

The team’s new defensive end got a little carried away.

Pete had some thoughts from both offensive and defensive drills.

It’s hard to know if this order means anything yet... but just the same, here it is.

The men in the trenches went after each other mano a mano.

There were also one-on-one drills for passing.

Pete noted some highlights from defensive backs.

Finally, Dave Toub worked on his comic timing.

The Chiefs will take a day off on Wednesday, practice again on Thursday and then prepare for Saturday’s road preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for Noon (Arrowhead Time). The last four training camp practices will run from Monday through Thursday.

