Chiefs training camp observations from Day 12

On Tuesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted their 12th full practice of 2022’s training camp on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Just five public training camp practices remain.

Tuesday’s session was a full-contact session with pads. It was sunny and fairly cool — and everyone’s mood improved when we learned that cornerback Rashad Fenton was coming off the Active/PUP list and would be participating in practice.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitter.

Now we share them here — starting with a familiar offensive line.

The offensive line was back to normal, with the usual suspects and Andrew Wylie manning the right tackle position. Second team, left to right: Geron Christian, Nick Allegretti, Austin Reiter, Mike Caliendo and Roderick Johnson; Darian Kinnard was back to third-team right tackle. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 9, 2022

Just as they did with Orlando Brown Jr. and Carlos Dunlap when they were late arrivals to camp, the Chiefs are working Fenton into the mix.

Chiefs A-GM Mike Borgonzi on the young CBs: "Every year, we lose some players, so we lost Charvarius (Ward)... last year was more the offensive line, this year was the defensive backs. We made it a priority to get a lot guys in here to up the competition." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 9, 2022

It’s not every day that a Beatles reference may be found at a Chiefs press conference.

A wrinkle I found excellent... the Chiefs drafted five defensive backs in the NFL Draft. Defensive backs coach Dave Merritt says he calls them (McDuffie, Bryan Cook, Williams, Watson and Johnson) the "Fab Five."



"Most of them weren't even born yet," he smiled after practice. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 9, 2022

Two of the guys likely to be the team’s top wideouts did well on Tuesday.

WRs coach Joe Bleymaier on JuJu: "His personality is infectious. He's great to be around. He works hard. He's a great player. He's just got a natural feel, very similar to [Travis Kelce]. He just knows the game. In the passing game, his style of route running, it gets him open." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 9, 2022

The team’s new defensive end got a little carried away.

Defensively in 11s, LB Willie Gay had a pass breakup of a Mahomes. At one point, DE Carlos Dunlap looked to forget where he was & brought down QB Chad Henne. Henne didn't particularly love it. Johnson and CB Dicaprio Bootle had PBUs vs. Henne before he threw a TD to Justin Watson — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 9, 2022

Pete had some thoughts from both offensive and defensive drills.

Defensively during 7-on-7, LB Nick Bolton broke up a pass from Mahomes intended for TE Noah Gray. S Devon Key intercepted Henne. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 9, 2022

It’s hard to know if this order means anything yet... but just the same, here it is.

The order of the top four running backs during the Tuesday run period was Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco and Ronald Jones. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 9, 2022

The men in the trenches went after each other mano a mano.

OL vs. DL standouts (no order)



OL: Creed Humphrey, Joe Thuney, Orlando Brown, Geron Christian, Prince Tega Wanogho, Nick Allegretti



DL: Malik Herring (maybe his best look of camp), Carlos Dunlap, Turk Wharton — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 9, 2022

There were also one-on-one drills for passing.

It was a good look for the defense during the early one-on-ones period. McDuffie had two really nice reps against WR Mecole Hardman that included an INT and PBU. Williams, CB Chris Lammons and CB Lonnie Johnson all had INTs. Johnson bobbled the ball and after three tips held on. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 9, 2022

Pete noted some highlights from defensive backs.

In Fenton's return, he kept really nice coverage on Smith-Schuster on a red-zone one-on-one, but Smith-Schuster made a great play to fight him off and get two feet in bounds. Moore caught a lovely jump-ball against Nazeeh and WR Corey Coleman had a diving catch. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 9, 2022

Finally, Dave Toub worked on his comic timing.

Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub: "[Reid] is always hanging out at the field goal drill. I just wanted to surprise him. Threw him in there, see how he would handle it..."



*3-second pause*



"I don't think we've found our backup kicker yet." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 9, 2022

The Chiefs will take a day off on Wednesday, practice again on Thursday and then prepare for Saturday’s road preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for Noon (Arrowhead Time). The last four training camp practices will run from Monday through Thursday.