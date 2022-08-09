Report: Chiefs to sign defensive tackle Danny Shelton

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed defensive tackle Danny Shelton, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chiefs and veteran free-agent defensive tackle Danny Shelton have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. Shelton was most recently with the Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2022

Shelton, 28, first entered the league as the No. 12 overall pick made by the Cleveland Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 345-pound defensive tackle spent three years (2015-17) with Cleveland before bouncing around the league, playing two years in New England (2018-19), one year in Detroit (2020) and last year with the New York Giants (2021).

In 100 career regular-season games (and 72 starts), Shelton has registered 278 tackles (138 solo), 19 quarterback hits, 17 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks.

With the Chiefs fairly deep at his position, the signing is an intriguing one. Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi and Tershawn Wharton will make the roster, Khalen Saunders has had a good camp and the team is high on Taylor Stallworth, who has missed a few days of practice with a knee injury. it could be that the Shelton signing is signaling Stallworth may miss extended time.

We also know general manager Brett Veach isn’t shy about giving a former first-rounder an opportunity.

Prior to Shelton’s signing, the Chiefs are at the roster limit of 90 players. A corresponding roster move will be coming soon.