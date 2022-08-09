Zayne Anderson leaves practice early — and other injury notes

On Tuesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs’ 12th full practice of 2022’s training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph was conducted under sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. After a couple of light 10-10-10 practices in recent days, players were dressed in pads.

The day's biggest injury news happened before practice got underway, as cornerback Rashad Fenton — who has been rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery since May — was spotted coming down the hill, dressed and ready to go to work.

Like previous late arrivals to training camp (including left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and defensive end Carlos Dunlap) the Chiefs held Fenton back from some drills, hoping to slowly work him back into their practice routine.

The second piece of injury news also concerned the shoulder of a defensive back. After practice concluded, the Chiefs said that second-year safety Zayne Anderson had left practice early with a shoulder injury.

Otherwise — with the exception of Fenton — the players missing Tuesday’s practice were the same ones who missed practice on Sunday: tight end Jody Fortson (quad), wide receivers Daurice Fountain (groin) and Gary Jennings (concussion) and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (knee). Tackle Lucas Niang (knee) is now the only player on the team’s Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list. He also missed Tuesday’s practice.

The Chiefs will take Wednesday off before practicing again on Thursday. There will be no practices on Friday, Saturday or Sunday — but Kansas City will open its preseason schedule on the road against the Chicago Bears at noon (Arrowhead Time) on Saturday. The final four practices of training camp will begin on Monday.