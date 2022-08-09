VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes is listening — and ‘takes names’

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” crew considered this question: “Do we sense there is a little bit more motivation for [Kansas City Chiefs quarterback] Patrick Mahomes this season?”

To put it mildly, GMFB co-host Peter Schrager believes that the answer is “yes.”

"Don't be fooled by the smile or the voice or the kindness displayed on a daily basis. This guy is different. He hears everything. Trust me. He's taking note. Patrick Mahomes will be more than motivated this

season; he'll be on a mission." — @PSchrags @Chiefs @arrowheadpride pic.twitter.com/XGaaFu8FqN — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) August 9, 2022

Schrager said that even though many analysts have already written “the obituary” for the Chiefs this season, the team is far from dead. He thinks Mahomes will once again be a contender to once again become the league MVP in 2022.