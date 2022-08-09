 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes is listening — and ‘takes names’

On Tuesday, “Good Morning Football” co-host Peter Schrager said that Mahomes will be very motivated in 2022.

By John Dixon
/ new
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” crew considered this question: “Do we sense there is a little bit more motivation for [Kansas City Chiefs quarterback] Patrick Mahomes this season?”

To put it mildly, GMFB co-host Peter Schrager believes that the answer is “yes.”

Schrager said that even though many analysts have already written “the obituary” for the Chiefs this season, the team is far from dead. He thinks Mahomes will once again be a contender to once again become the league MVP in 2022.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...