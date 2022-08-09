 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rashad Fenton was activated from the PUP list — and practiced on Tuesday

The Kansas City cornerback has been missing since May after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

By John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

There was welcome news from Tuesday’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph: cornerback Rashad Fenton was dressed and on the field with his teammates.

Fenton, 25, is entering his fourth NFL season — and the final year of his rookie contract — after being selected in the sixth round (201st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. So far, he’s collected 99 tackles (77 solo, one for loss), a pair each of interceptions and forced fumbles and a quarterback hit. Active for 14 games last season, he notched eight starts and held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of just 84.0.

Just after the NFL Draft, we learned that Fenton had undergone offseason shoulder surgery. He’s been rehabbing it ever since, missing the early-summer OTAs and minicamps — and the opening of training camp.

The Chiefs had placed Fenton on the Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list just as camp began. Since such players are counted on the active roster, no corresponding move will be needed when Fenton’s activation is made official on Tuesday’s NFL transactions report.

