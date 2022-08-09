Live updates from Tuesday’s Chiefs training camp practice: Day 12

Tuesday’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice begins at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s are predicted, so the session will be outdoors with fans in attendance. Tuesday’s practice, however, is limited to season ticket holders. Click here for more information about getting tickets for public training camp practices — and the complete schedule.

Wide receivers Daurice Fountain and Gary Jennings, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, tight end Jody Fortson, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tackle Lucas Niang did not participate in Monday’s practice session. We’ll be watching to see if any of these players make it back onto the field on Tuesday.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney is on hand, along with other Chiefs beat reporters and TV crews. Later in the day, we’ll bring you an update on the Chiefs’ injury situation following today’s practice, our observations on the day — and finally, today’s edition of the Training Camp Notebook.

