Chiefs training camp observations from Day 11

On Monday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted their 11th full practice of 2022’s training camp on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Monday’s session was another 10-10-10 practice, a lighter session that rotates 10 offensive plays, 10 defensive plays and 10 minutes of special-teams work. Dressed in half-pads, the team got a bit of break from the weekend’s sweltering heat under cloudy skies in temperatures in the 70s.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitter.

Now we share them here:

As I mentioned on 8/4, the 10-10-10 is almost a public walkthrough, so there is only so much you can take away from these looks.



We'll still dive in: — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2022

Daurice Fountain was among those who missed a practice day.

Kansas City's injury list is growing: CB Rashad Fenton (shoulder), OL Lucas Niang (knee), TE Jody Fortson (quad), WR Gary Jennings (concussion), DT Taylor Stallworth (knee) and WR Daurice Fountain (groin). Fortson's now missed more than a week of practices. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2022

Pete noticed some changes in the offensive line rotations.

The most interesting item from Monday was the OL rotation, with the Chiefs still working through right tackles. Andrew Wylie took the initial first-team reps each period before sliding to right guard. Geron Christian then got work at right tackle next to Wylie. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2022

The team’s star quarterback got to heave some passes deep.

Reid: “You call them in practice when you’re going against a defense, but you might not always get to the deep one, it might be covered... These 10-10-10s where you have opportunities to take shots down field, you take them and you get yourself on the same page as the receivers." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2022

It’s starting to look as if the second-round rookie might end up being used much like the veteran second-round wideout has been utilized.

I think special teams coordinator Dave Toub would ideally like to see Moore win the punt-returner job. Moore, WR Corey Coleman, WR Omar Bayliss and CB Trent McDuffie were among those shagging punts. RB Isiah Pacheco has already been named the kick returner to start preseason. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2022

A number of defensive players had highlight moments.

Defensively, LB Willie Gay Jr. had two pass breakups, CB L'Jarius Sneed had two pass breakups and an interception, LB Nick Bolton had a pass breakup, CB Nazeeh Johnson had a pass breakup, S Juan Thornhill had an INT and DT Chris Jones had a would-be sack and bat-down at the line. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2022

The Chiefs are expected to return to a padded practice for Tuesday's workout, which we can take more away from. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2022