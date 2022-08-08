 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs training camp observations from Day 11

On Monday, Kansas City conducted its 11th full training camp practice of 2022.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
NFL: MAY 26 Kansas City Chiefs OTA Offseason Workouts Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Monday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted their 11th full practice of 2022’s training camp on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Monday’s session was another 10-10-10 practice, a lighter session that rotates 10 offensive plays, 10 defensive plays and 10 minutes of special-teams work. Dressed in half-pads, the team got a bit of break from the weekend’s sweltering heat under cloudy skies in temperatures in the 70s.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitter.

Daurice Fountain was among those who missed a practice day.

Pete noticed some changes in the offensive line rotations.

The team’s star quarterback got to heave some passes deep.

It’s starting to look as if the second-round rookie might end up being used much like the veteran second-round wideout has been utilized.

A number of defensive players had highlight moments.

