Daurice Fountain misses Monday’s Chiefs practice — and other injury notes

On Monday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs' 11th full practice of 2022’s training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph was conducted under cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Players were dressed in half pads for another lighter 10-10-10 practice.

In these practices, the team cycles through 10 offensive plays, 10 defensive plays and 10 minutes of special-teams work.

Wide receiver Daurice Fountain — who has been on-again, off-again during recent camp practices — did not dress for Monday’s session. After practice, head coach Andy Reid said Fountain is working through a groin strain.

Aside from that, Monday’s non-participation list was identical to Sunday’s. Wide receiver Gary Jennings remained in concussion protocol. Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth missed another day with a knee contusion. Tight end Jody Fortson is still working through his quad strain, while cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder) and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) remain on the team’s Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list. Reid said that all three are “making progress” toward returning.

The Chiefs will conduct another practice on Tuesday, take Wednesday off and practice again on Thursday. There will be no practices on Friday, Saturday or Sunday — but Kansas City will open its preseason schedule on the road against the Chicago Bears at noon (Arrowhead Time) on Saturday.