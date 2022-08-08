Report: Chiefs sign defensive end, waive Shalique Calhoun

On Monday morning, a new Kansas City Chiefs player was on the field during the team’s training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. According to friend-of-the-site Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, Kansas City has signed former Tennessee Titans defensive end Matt Dickerson.

Chiefs have signed DE Matt Dickerson, who is at practice wearing No. 96 this morning. Waived DE Shalique Calhoun to make space on the 90. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) August 8, 2022

Dickerson, 26, first joined the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA. The 6-foot-5, 292-pound defensive lineman spent three seasons with the Titans, appearing in 18 games, collecting 15 tackles (seven solo, one for loss) and a pair of quarterback hits.

He spent 2021’s offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders, but didn’t make the team’s 53-man roster. This offseason, was with the Arizona Cardinals until he was released on July 30.

To make room for Dickerson on their 90-man roster, the Chiefs have waived linebacker Shalique Calhoun, who spent most of the 2021 season on the team’s practice squad.