Chiefs training camp observations from Day 10

On Sunday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted their 10th full practice of 2022’s training camp on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

It was a full house as the Chiefs celebrated “Family Fun Day” at camp. Wide receiver Daurice Fountain was able to enjoy it. He was back on the field, making it all the way through practice for the first time since Wednesday. But not everyone could take part. Wide receiver Gary Jennings, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, tight end Jody Fortson, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tackle Lucas Niang all missed another day of practice.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitter.

Now we share them here:

The Chiefs cut CB Deandre Baker this morning, which looks like it will mean more time for Jaylen Watson, Nazeeh Johnson and Dicaprio Bootle with the second-team defense. CB Joshua Williams was back with the first-team defense for the second straight day. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2022

That wasn’t the only thing that was different.

OC Eric Bieniemy said he isn't ready to call anything: "Geron has done a heck of a job at doing this: accepting what we do and how we do it... We're still in that developmental process. We're still trying to see who can play and how well they can play at a consistent level." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2022

Things didn’t really start all that smoothly.

Speaking of Smith-Schuster — Marquez Valdes-Scantling looked like he could be the go-to WR in OTAs, but at training camp, through my looks, it's been Smith-Schuster. I'm now tending to think he'll be the second-most targeted Chiefs pass-catcher behind TE Travis Kelce in 2022. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2022

And things didn’t get better.

The offense looked better later in the workout, with a very nice play: a leaping catch by WR Mecole Hardman from QB Patrick Mahomes in 7-on-7. Hardman got Williams on the play. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2022

All the running backs got some work.

FB Mike Burton on Pacheco: "I knew a little bit about him prior, just having played at Rutgers... I went back for spring practices... I thought 'OK, this kid has some juice. He's strong, powerful. He can run. Good kid. Wants to learn.' He's been exciting to watch out here." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2022

The first-round rookie on the defensive line made a big play.

A couple defensive plays stood out Sunday, with DE George Karlaftis strip-sacking Mahomes. Veteran newcomer Carlos Dunlap continued to shake off the rust, registering a would-be sack. Dunlap had a partial practice, as the Chiefs continue to ramp him up. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2022

Pete had some notes on some of the drills.

After some early-camp struggles, CB Trent McDuffie appears to be settling in a bit, in my view. DC Steve Spagnuolo alluded to that during press the other day. The first-rounder had a PBU during seven-on-seven work on Sunday. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2022

The defensive unit worked on some stunts.

DT Derrick Nnadi said after the practice that he enjoys stunts against the run and the pass, feels it makes the defensive line much more dynamic. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2022

What the team will do at tight end keeps getting murkier.

A general thought here from previous days that I'll reiterate. The Chiefs are awfully deep at tight end. I actually don't know what they're going to do there. With Jody Fortson (quad) absent, Noah Gray and Jordan Franks have shined. Plus, Blake Bell is still hanging around. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2022

And at the end of the day, the team’s new safety had some fun.

The play of the day is not a play. It's just S Justin Reid drilling 60-yard kicks. Here you go https://t.co/IcCLUK7V63 — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2022