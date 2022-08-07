 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs training camp observations from Day 10

On Sunday, Kansas City conducted its 10th full training camp practice of 2022.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

On Sunday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted their 10th full practice of 2022’s training camp on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Click here to learn how you can attend a training camp practice — and see the whole 2022 schedule.

It was a full house as the Chiefs celebrated “Family Fun Day” at camp. Wide receiver Daurice Fountain was able to enjoy it. He was back on the field, making it all the way through practice for the first time since Wednesday. But not everyone could take part. Wide receiver Gary Jennings, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, tight end Jody Fortson, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tackle Lucas Niang all missed another day of practice.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitter.

Now we share them here:

That wasn’t the only thing that was different.

Things didn’t really start all that smoothly.

And things didn’t get better.

All the running backs got some work.

The first-round rookie on the defensive line made a big play.

Pete had some notes on some of the drills.

The defensive unit worked on some stunts.

What the team will do at tight end keeps getting murkier.

And at the end of the day, the team’s new safety had some fun.

