Chiefs training camp notebook: Eric Bieniemy says offense will be better after Sunday miscues

Here is something you don't hear all that often: it was an up-and-down day for the Kansas City Chiefs' first-team offense on Sunday during training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Still, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy kept the messaging positive when he spoke to the media after the workout.

"Today was a great day for us," said Bieniemy. "I think today was a great learning lesson. It was an outstanding practice. I thought our defense did a heck of a job. The beauty of it is, it's training camp. You live and learn each and every day, and there's always a lesson that you can gain from this."

After some miscues to begin the practice, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense took the field for a team period. In what appeared to be a fourth-and-long period near the middle of the field, the play was stopped three straight times due to what would have been false-start penalties.

Head coach Andy Reid had seen enough. He made his first-team unit leave the field.

"The head man is the head man for a reason — that's why he gets paid the big bucks," noted Bieniemy of his boss. "We just didn't execute. We had false starts. Guys can't jump offsides. That's a part of the business. For whatever reason, it happened — but [it's] a life lesson. We keep it moving."

To Bieniemy's point, the offense looked better toward the end of the look, with Mahomes connecting deep with wide receiver Mecole Hardman over cornerback Joshua Williams during a late seven-on-seven period.

But as the Chiefs ready themselves to play the Chicago Bears in their first preseason game (in just six days' time), Bieniemy insisted that he wants to see more progress.

"It's not where we need it to be right now, but this is why we're in training camp," he said. "We're working to be at our best. Every day is not going to be perfect, and this is what I'm going back to from earlier. Sometimes, we're clicking, and everything is right on. Sometimes, it's not clicking. That's a part of camp.

"Now what I want our guys to do is to make sure that they weather the storm, they come back out, forget what took place, let's take a look at it on tape, make the necessary corrections, then we come out and do it again tomorrow."

Asked specifically about the game and the plans for the Bears, Bieniemy had nothing to say — instead noting that his focus was on the offense improving during the afternoon walkthrough. And through the Sunday struggles, there is a deeper lesson to be learned.

"Things happen in life — meaning, every play is not going to be your best play," said Bieniemy. "So how you respond tells you what type of character you have. We got to make sure that we're displaying that character — and understanding that this is a team game. We will respond, but that last play can't impact what we're going to do next."

Injury report

Did not practice (due to injury): CB Rashad Fenton (shoulder), OL Lucas Niang (knee), TE Jody Fortson (quad), WR Gary Jennings (concussion), DT Taylor Stallworth (knee)

