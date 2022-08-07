Daurice Fountain back at practice on Sunday — and other injury notes

The sun was out and (a large crowd was on hand) for Sunday’s “Family Fun Day” during the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

The team’s tenth full practice of training camp began with wide receiver Daurice Fountain back on the practice field. He left Saturday’s practice with a finger injury — which the Chiefs said would be X-rayed — but he was back to work on Sunday.

Fellow wideout Gary Jennings missed another day of practice on the concussion protocol after running into a window during Wednesday’s indoor session. Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (knee) also missed another day, along with tight end Jody Fortson (who was present but spent the session working with trainers, working through his strained quad muscle).

The two players who remain on the team’s Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list are cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder) and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee). Neither practiced on Sunday.