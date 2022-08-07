Chiefs release cornerback Deandre Baker

According to a report from Kansas City Chiefs ESPN beat reporter Adam Teicher, the team has released cornerback DeAndre Baker.

The Chiefs released CB DeAndre Baker, a former first-round pick by the Giants. He was down on the depth chart after the Chiefs drafted Trent McDuffie, Josh Williams and Jaylen Watson and traded for Lonnie Johnson. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) August 7, 2022

The team was already at the roster limit of 90 players when they signed wide receiver Devin Gray on Saturday, so a corresponding move was expected. This appears to be it.

Selected by the New York Giants in the first round (30th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, the former Georgia cornerback started 15 games in his rookie season. But the following May, he was involved in an incident in Florida that led to being prosecuted for four counts of robbery with a firearm. The Giants waived him in September — and after clearing waivers, he was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list.

But in November, all charges against Baker were dropped when the attorney for the alleged victims was charged with extortion. He was reinstated, allowing the Chiefs to sign him to their practice squad. He ended up appearing in three Kansas City games that season — but after starting the Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, he broke his femur (thigh bone), ending his season.

He appeared in eight Chiefs games in 2021 — starting one — collecting 16 tackles (13 solo) and one pass defensed, while allowing an opposing passer rating of 111.8.

In the offseason, the Chiefs acquired numerous defensive backs — including four in the NFL Draft alone — so Baker has been running with the second team during training camp.