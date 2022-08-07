Live updates from Sunday’s Chiefs training camp practice: Day 10

Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice begins at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s are predicted for Sunday morning, so the practice session will be outdoors and open to the public. Click here for more information about getting tickets for public training camp practices — and the complete schedule.

Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth did not participate in Saturday’s practice session. Wide receiver Gary Jennings remained in the concussion protocol, while fellow wideout Daurice Fountain returned to practice — and then left again after sustaining an injury to his finger. We’ll be watching to see if any of them return — along with other injured players like tight end Jody Fortson, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tackle Lucas Niang.

The Chiefs signed wide receiver Devin Gray on Saturday. We will see if he is available for Sunday’s practice.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney is on hand, along with other Chiefs beat reporters and TV crews. Later in the day, we’ll bring you an update on the Chiefs’ injury situation following today’s practice, our observations on the day — and finally, today’s edition of the Training Camp Notebook.

But here, we’ll bring you the best practice updates found on social media.

We also welcome you to use our comment section to weigh in on what we’re seeing during today’s practice.