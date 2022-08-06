 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Chiefs signing wide receiver Devin Gray

Gray last played for the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL.

By Pete Sweeney
USFL: JUL 03 Championship Game - Birmingham Stallions v Philadelphia Stars Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed wide receiver Devin Gray, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Gray, 27, is a 6-foot, 192-pound receiver who first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. Gray spent time with the Atlanta Falcons (2018-20) and Baltimore Ravens (2021-22) practice squads before pivoting to the United States Football League’s Philadelphia Stars.

The Stars selected Gray in the 13th round. In nine games for the Stars, Gray caught 26 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs will need to make a corresponding move to add Gray to the roster.

