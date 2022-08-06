Report: Chiefs signing wide receiver Devin Gray

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed wide receiver Devin Gray, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent @alexguminski. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the #Falcons and #Ravens. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 6, 2022

Gray, 27, is a 6-foot, 192-pound receiver who first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. Gray spent time with the Atlanta Falcons (2018-20) and Baltimore Ravens (2021-22) practice squads before pivoting to the United States Football League’s Philadelphia Stars.

The Stars selected Gray in the 13th round. In nine games for the Stars, Gray caught 26 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs will need to make a corresponding move to add Gray to the roster.