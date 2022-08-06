Andy Reid provides brief injury updates on Rashad Fenton, Jody Fortson

After Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid delivered the list of injuries after the team’s workouts Saturday, he spoke specifically about the status of two players: tight end Jody Fortson and cornerback Rashad Fenton.

Fortson injured his quad last Saturday and has missed five straight practices.

“Listen — he’s progressing,” said Reid of the tight end. “You never know on these things. That’s why I try not to put a time on them. We’ll see where it goes, but it doesn’t seem to be serious, but it’s serious enough where we need to keep him out here and not have it happen again.”

Fenton has spent all of training camp on the sidelines and on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list stemming from offseason shoulder surgery.

“He’s doing well, too,” added Reid. “I can’t give you a date, but these guys are all making progress. It’s just we’re in that part of camp where it’s going fast and furious, so then when we bring them back, they have to be at that level, or something else happens. So we’re trying to get them back to speed here.”

We rounded up the other Chiefs' injury notes from Saturday here.