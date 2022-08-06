Taking place under sunny skies (and in warm temperatures), the ninth full practice of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2022 training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph is now in the books.

After a day off on Friday, wide receiver Daurice Fountain joined his teammates on the practice field. Fountain had left Thursday’s practice early with a groin injury — but before Saturday’s practice concluded, he was back in the injury tent. After practice, head coach Andy Reid said that Fountain had hurt his finger. X-rays will be taken.

Fellow wideout Gary Jennings was again absent on Saturday, having entered the concussion protocol after running into a window during Wednesday’s indoor practice session.

Tight end Jody Fortson — who suffered a strained quad a week ago — was present, but worked with trainers on the sidelines. Joining him on Saturday was defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth. Reid said that Stallworth had a knee contusion.

Two players listed on the team’s Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list — cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder) and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) — were still absent.