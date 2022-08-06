Live updates from Saturday’s Chiefs training camp practice: Day 9

Saturday’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice begins at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

After Friday’s day off, partly sunny skies and temperatures in the high 80s are predicted for Saturday morning, so the practice session will be outdoors and open to the public. Click here for more information about getting tickets for public training camp practices — and the complete practice schedule.

Wide receivers Gary Jennings and Daurice Fountain left Thursday’s practice with injuries. The Chiefs said Jennings was in the concussion protocol, while Fountain was working through a groin injury. We’ll be watching to see if they return — along with other injured players like tight end Jody Fortson, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tackle Lucas Niang.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney (and our lead analyst Ron Kopp) are both on hand, along with other Chiefs beat reporters and TV crews. Later in the day, we’ll bring you an update on the Chiefs’ injury situation following today’s practice, Ron’s observations on the day — and finally, today’s edition of Pete’s Training Camp Notebook.

But here, we’ll bring you the best practice updates found on social media.

We also welcome you to use our comment section to weigh in on what we’re seeing during today’s practice.