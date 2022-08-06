Let’s Argue: Skyy Moore is the Chiefs’ Justin Jefferson

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a recurring series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Skyy Moore is the Chiefs’ Justin Jefferson

Skyy Moore is our Justin Jefferson compared to when diggs went to Buffalo and is losing reek — king_Dad (@MrLovey_Dovey) August 2, 2022

The Chiefs have been in training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for over a week now — and it’s safe to say that rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore has been turning heads.

Obviously it’s just training camp, so we need to be careful about getting too high or too low on guys.

I love the idea of this tweet, however.

When the Minnesota Vikings traded Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills, many wondered who would step up as the the Vikings’ main guy. Well, they got their answer rather quickly, when Minnesota used the picks they got to acquire Justin Jefferson.

Now... will Moore get to Jetta’s level? That remains to be seen — but I’m willing to let it play out, because the talent is there.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is going to explode this season

CEH is going to explode this season. Andy will find a way to integrate him into the screen game more. — Ryan the Intern (@ReadyRDE) August 2, 2022

This is exactly what Chiefs fans have been waiting to see.

When Edwards-Helaire was drafted, the initial thought was that he’d be heavily featured in the passing game. During his junior year at LSU, he hauled in 55 passes. To put that number into perspective, he’s totaled 55 catches in two years with Kansas City.

With that being said, I truly believe this is the year we will see Edwards-Helaire involved through the air. For the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, Tyreek Hill won’t be on the outside — which should force Kansas City to have a more well-rounded offense.

The Chiefs need to run the ball more

We need to run the ball more. — Robert Williams (@RobWilliams1971) August 2, 2022

This goes back to what I just said.

Without Hill, the Chiefs’ offense will look different — but that doesn’t mean it still can’t put up a plethora of points.

It’s hard to take the ball out of Mahomes’ hands. But at times, it’s the right thing to do — especially when the team has such an athletic, physical offensive line.

Besides... an efficient running game will only make life easier for the world’s best quarterback.

The Chiefs won’t win another Super Bowl under Andy Reid

We don't win another Superbowl under Andy Reid — ShadyPotatoes (@Andrew45903319) August 2, 2022

I’m not sure why I even addressed this negativity.

But since we’re here, let’s talk about it. There’s just not that much to say.

Winning a Super Bowl is extremely hard. But as long as head coach Andy Reid has Mahomes, I like the team’s chances.