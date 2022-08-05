Arrowheadlines: Skyy Moore is a ‘must-see’ player this preseason

The latest

Must-see NFL rookies in the preseason: 49ers’ Drake Jackson, Steelers’ George Pickens worth a closer look | CBS Sports

WR Skyy Moore, Chiefs The 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021 lost by the departure of Tyreek Hill will be hard to replace. It is unrealistic to expect Moore to match those numbers but he can eat into them significantly. Speed and route-running ability are the traits that stick out when discussing the Western Michigan wide receiver. Being in the right place at the right time should endear the rookie to quarterback Patrick Mahomes. With so many new faces in that Kansas City receiver room, Moore can separate himself during training camp.

2022 NFL Survivor Squad: Building a 32-man juggernaut with one pick from every single team | CBS Sports

Tight ends: Travis Kelce (Chiefs) and Cole Kmet (Bears) 2021 (ineligible): George Kittle (49ers) and T.J. Hockenson (Lions) 2020 (ineligible): Zach Ertz (Eagles) and Darren Waller (Raiders) Kelce is still the league’s best pass-catching tight end. He had a bit of a midseason dip last year, but so did the entire Chiefs offense, and he then exploded down the stretch and in the playoffs. (He was also dealing with a stinger around the time of that dip. It probably wasn’t a coincidence.) Playing with Allen also shouldn’t be too much of an adjustment after working with Patrick Mahomes over the past few years. Kmet is our representative for the Bears, mostly because he fit the roster better than guys like Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson. He flashed some chain-moving ability last year and he’s a huge target, so he can help in the red zone.

Re-Drafting the 2022 NFL Draft After Early Training-Camp Action | Bleacher Report

30. Kansas City Chiefs Original Pick: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue New Pick: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah The Chiefs also miss out on getting a first-round edge defender, as Karlaftis is already off the board. Instead, they look to bolster a run defense that ranked 21st last season and 31st in yards per attempt surrendered. The Jaguars originally picked up linebacker Devin Lloyd after trading back into the first round. With him available here in the redraft, Kansas City pounces. Lloyd, who had 110 tackles at Utah last season, could help boost the Chiefs run defense. However, he’s versatile and fluid enough to also help the 27th-ranked pass defense. “Overall, Lloyd’s high-end play in space and ability to cover in all kinds of assignments will make him a good ‘Will’ in the NFL,” Klassen wrote. “He has Pro Bowl potential that could get turned up another notch if he learns to play with more violence downhill.” Lloyd, who had eight sacks and 22 tackles for loss last season, could also help contribute to the pass rush.

The New Orleans Saints hosted former Chief, Anthony Hitchens for a visit

The New Orleans Saints are working out several veteran linebackers, including Anthony Hitchens, Jon Bostic and Kiko Alonso, per sources. Those three combine for 250-plus NFL starts. Alonso played for Saints in 2019. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 4, 2022

The 10 most important people of the upcoming NFL season | The Guardian

3) Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs A second-half meltdown in the AFC championship game cost the Chiefs a shot at a second title last season. Now there’s a new look in Kansas City: Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu, stalwarts of the team’s recent success, are out. Hill was a once-in-a-lifetime field tilter that made life easier for his quarterback and the pass-catchers beside him. He imbued the whole offense with a sense that there was no deficit that was insurmountable. Mahomes will have to strike up an instant connection with his new supporting cast to lead another postseason push. He has lived a blessed life early in his career – the ideal coach, franchise and supporting cast. The Chiefs’ roster remains one of the most talented in the league, but it’s now over Mahomes to raise the level of those around him.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season | Clutch Points

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook Edwards-Helaire was selected with the 27th overall running back ranking in the NFFC early draft season with an ADP of 78. This is mainly due to Ronald Jones’ accession to the Chiefs’ running back depth chart and Edwards-Helaire’s injury history. This season, Kansas City will definitely alternate at least those two running backs in their backfield. Clyde Edwards-Helaire isn’t a runaway superstar, but he does tend to do well when healthy with the ability to score a lot of points. The Chiefs should give him at least 15 touches a week, which would result in 1,300 combined yards, 6–8 TDs, and roughly three receptions per game. However, in order to achieve these high objectives, Edwards-Helaire must remain healthy. Fans and experts alike have had great hopes for Edwards-Helaire for the past two seasons. Unfortunately, they have also been let down each time. Some hope that this is the year he has a stellar Fantasy campaign.

Around the NFL

2022 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Raiders’ win over Jaguars | NFL.com

The Josh McDaniels era began with an interesting approach. Top running back Josh Jacobs received 11 touches, but what was more shocking was how McDaniels chose to utilize Jacobs in a game that doesn’t count toward Las Vegas’ final record. The Raiders pounded it on the ground with Jacobs and called a first-down screen pass to him, exposing him to the type of contact a usual starter avoids by staying on the sideline. Instead, Jacobs was on track to hit a full game’s worth of touches early before promptly exiting. Las Vegas ended up rolling out a solid portion of its starters — four of five starting offensive linemen, Jacobs, Keelan Cole as one of the its top four receivers in a regular-season setting, and tight end No. 2 Foster Moreau — and gained an advantage in production. McDaniels also got a good look at some of his better players. Naturally, the Twitterers made much hullabaloo about this approach (primarily centered around Jacobs) online, but our own Gregg Rosenthal accurately assessed the situation: “Josh McDaniels comes from the Bill Belichick school of wacky preseason rotations that people will read too much into.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell designates former NJ attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension | NFL.com

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday designated former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear the league’s appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. “Mr. Harvey served as the Attorney General of New Jersey and is now a partner at the Paterson Belknap firm in New York,” the league said Thursday in a statement. “He has also served as a federal prosecutor. He has deep expertise in criminal law, including domestic violence and sexual assault, and has advised the NFL and other professional leagues on the development and implementation of workplace policies, including the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Mr. Harvey has also served as the Commissioner’s designee in other arbitrations.” Harvey served as the New Jersey attorney general from 2003-2006.

Steelers signing WR Diontae Johnson to two-year, $36.71M extension | NFL.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Diontae Johnson have come to an agreement on a two-year extension worth $36.71 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. Garafolo added that the extension includes $27 million guaranteed and that Johnson will earn $19 million in the first year of the deal. The team later announced Thursday that Johnson signed a new three-year contract. Johnson’s new deal pays him top-20 WR money on an average-per-year basis and still allows him to hit the free-agent market again in 2025. A slew of recent, higher-end receiver extensions have been for three years or more.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Skyy Moore says he’s one of the Minions catching passes from Patrick Mahomes

Following Thursday’s practice, he discussed some of the talk that has been swirling around him — starting with the hip injury he suffered during a one-on-one against rookie safety Nazeeh Johnson on Tuesday. While some have blamed Johnson for a too-hard hit against a teammate in practice, Moore said it was nothing like that. “I just kind of tweaked it a little,” he told reporters. “[I] fell in an awkward way. I’m cool now. It was a minor tweak.” The injury was still enough for the Chiefs to pull him out of practice that day — which caused a scare, since “hip injury” sounds pretty bad — but Moore was back on the field the following day, showing no signs of being physically limited. Much has also been made of Moore’s backfield snaps during camp, including some jet sweeps. The wideout said he’s accustomed to that. “I’ve always been that type of player,” he noted. “At the beginning stages of coming in, I feel like I’m always getting jet sweeps. So it’s not new.” But that in no way should be taken to mean that Moore has an issue with running them. In fact, just the opposite is true. “I like just getting the ball fast,” he said. “The faster you can get the ball, the faster you can make something happen with it. So that’s what I like about those plays.”

A tweet to make you think

Mecole Hardman is having a day. He’s caught everything thrown his way today, including a deep TD to begin the latest team period. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) August 4, 2022

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media