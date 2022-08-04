Watch episode one of ‘The Franchise’ here; discussion, poll

The Franchise episode one

The Kansas City Chiefs’ behind-the-scenes video series The Franchise premiered its first episode of season two at 6 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Thursday night.

As the Kansas City Chiefs get ready for the 2022 NFL Season, they make their way back to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. Clark Hunt introduces the team’s winning tradition to fresh faces. Steve Spagnuolo and Joe Cullen work with the young Chiefs defense to prepare for Training Camp and the season. Rookie Cornerback Trent McDuffie gets introduced to Kansas City culture. Then, fans are back and Training Camp begins as the 2022 season rapidly approaches. Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster rally the team to persevere during the first weeks of camp, and Orlando Brown arrives just in time for padded practices.

You can watch above or by using the Chiefs’ Facebook or YouTube channel.