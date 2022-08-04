 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs training camp observations from Day 8

On Thursday, Kansas City was back outdoors, conducting its eighth full training camp practice of 2022.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs OTA Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs were back on their normal practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, conducting their eighth full practice of 2022’s training camp.

After beginning training camp on the team’s Active/PUP list — where cornerback Rashad Fenton and tackle Lucas Niang still remain — reserve tackle Prince Tega Wanogho was back on the practice field. While he didn’t take any reps, defensive end Carlos Dunlap was (finally) there, giving us our first look at him in a Kansas City uniform. But tight end Jody Fortson still hasn’t been restored to full practice status — and on Thursday, wide receivers Daurice Fountain and Gary Jennings also missed practice with injuries.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitter — starting with a return to good weather.

Rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore clarified Tuesday’s hip inury.

Moore spent time doing something we’ve seen Mecole Hardman do for a long time.

The team’s newly-returned left tackle was a full participant.

The team’s rookie running back continued to impress.

But he wasn’t the only running back to get some work.

With Fortson, Fountain and Jennings all out, other players got chances.

A late-round cornerback got some practice time.

The defensive coordinator had some comments on the cornerbacks.

A number of defensive backs made some plays.

And finally... a note on punt returners.

The Chiefs will take a day off on Friday, returning to the practice field at 9:15 a.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Saturday.

