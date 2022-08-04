Chiefs training camp observations from Day 8

On Thursday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs were back on their normal practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, conducting their eighth full practice of 2022’s training camp.

After beginning training camp on the team’s Active/PUP list — where cornerback Rashad Fenton and tackle Lucas Niang still remain — reserve tackle Prince Tega Wanogho was back on the practice field. While he didn’t take any reps, defensive end Carlos Dunlap was (finally) there, giving us our first look at him in a Kansas City uniform. But tight end Jody Fortson still hasn’t been restored to full practice status — and on Thursday, wide receivers Daurice Fountain and Gary Jennings also missed practice with injuries.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitter — starting with a return to good weather.

in a 10-10-10 practice, the team goes through a lighter workout and cycles through 10 offensive plays, 10 defensive plays and 10 minutes of special teams. The first-team offense is served by the second-team defense and vice versa. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2022

Rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore clarified Tuesday’s hip inury.

Asked about the hip issue from earlier in the week, WR Skyy Moore said he was OK: "I just kind of tweaked it a little bit, fell in an awkward way. I'm cool now, but it was just a minor tweak." Moore was held out the rest of that practice but missed no days and is moving well. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2022

Moore spent time doing something we’ve seen Mecole Hardman do for a long time.

Skyy Moore on sweeps: “I like just getting the ball fast. The faster you can get the ball, the faster you can make something happen with it. So that’s what I like about those plays." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2022

The team’s newly-returned left tackle was a full participant.

Orlando Brown Jr. continued to ramp up and it looked like he fully participated in today's light workout. Brown's reinsertion as the top-team LT relegated Roderick Johnson to second-team LT, with Geron Christian moving to second-team RT. Expecting rotations continuing Saturday. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2022

The team’s rookie running back continued to impress.

The offensive play of the day came from RB Isiah Pacheco, who QB Patrick Mahomes hit downfield down the sideline. It was a 50-50 ball between Pacheco and LB Mike Rose, and Pacheco fully extended and ripped it from his grasp. Impressive rookie. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2022

But he wasn’t the only running back to get some work.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire took the first rep during the run period, followed by Jerick McKinnon, then Ronald Jones and finally Pacheco. McKinnon and Jones have seemingly been swapping their order depending on the day. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2022

With Fortson, Fountain and Jennings all out, other players got chances.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling overcame two tough deep-ball drops to bring in the third as he fell to the ground. Hardman was reliable all day, TE Noah Gray continued to show out in the absence of TE Jody Fortson. Notable that WR Cornell Powell got time with the first team. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2022

A late-round cornerback got some practice time.

Defensively, seventh-round CB Jaylen Watson is getting an opportunity opposite CB Trent McDuffie outside in the nickel. It had been fourth-rounder CB Joshua Williams, but Steve Spagnuolo said their simply promoting competition. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2022

The defensive coordinator had some comments on the cornerbacks.

Spags essentially noted that when Fenton's (PUP) ready, he'll be back in that mix: "He's going to get right in there and be competing with that same group. He's played some good football for us, especially on the outside. We just want to get him healthy and get him back there." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2022

A number of defensive backs made some plays.

Spags on McDuffie: "I think he’s done an outstanding job. Now we’ll probably move him around a little bit too, but we need to get him settled in a spot eventually."



Spags added he likes that McDuffie has a short-term memory, bounces back fast after struggles. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2022

And finally... a note on punt returners.

Hardman continued to be joined in the punt returner mix by Moore, McDuffie and WR Corey Coleman. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2022

The Chiefs will take a day off on Friday, returning to the practice field at 9:15 a.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Saturday.