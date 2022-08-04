Skyy Moore says he’s one of the Minions catching passes from Patrick Mahomes

Second-round rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore has generated a lot of buzz during the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Following Thursday’s practice, he discussed some of the talk that has been swirling around him — starting with the hip injury he suffered during a one-on-one against rookie safety Nazeeh Johnson on Tuesday. While some have blamed Johnson for a too-hard hit against a teammate in practice, Moore said it was nothing like that.

“I just kind of tweaked it a little,” he told reporters. “[I] fell in an awkward way. I’m cool now. It was a minor tweak.”

The injury was still enough for the Chiefs to pull him out of practice that day — which caused a scare, since “hip injury” sounds pretty bad — but Moore was back on the field the following day, showing no signs of being physically limited.

Much has also been made of Moore’s backfield snaps during camp, including some jet sweeps. The wideout said he’s accustomed to that.

“I’ve always been that type of player,” he noted. “At the beginning stages of coming in, I feel like I’m always getting jet sweeps. So it’s not new.”

But that in no way should be taken to mean that Moore has an issue with running them. In fact, just the opposite is true.

“I like just getting the ball fast,” he said. “The faster you can get the ball, the faster you can make something happen with it. So that’s what I like about those plays.”

Of course, his main job will still be to catch passes. And while he admitted that Reid’s complex offense would be “a process” to learn, he claimed that he is already figuring it out.

“It’s starting to click,” he said. “I feel like everything in this offense is counters — like, we run this play — and this play’s a counter to that play. So once you get the basics of everything, it starts to click a whole lot faster.”

But if he doesn’t, he’s still got a whole group of wide receivers who can help him — including established players like Mecole Hardman and Cornell Powell, along with new veterans like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

“I lean on the whole room,” he said. “If I’ve got a question, everybody’s open to answering. We all bounce each other’s ideas off each other. So JuJu, MVS, Mecole, Cornell — like everybody — we’re just helping each other.”

He drew laughter when he spoke about catching passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“With Pat, you’re not getting underthrown,” he smiled. “So we’re just a bunch of Minions — out there running.”

But so far, Moore hasn’t felt overwhelmed while playing with one of the league’s superstars — at least not on the field.

“It’s hard to have that type of moment while I’m playing,” he said, “but like, when I go back home and see a video or something, I’ll be like, ‘Dang, that’s crazy.’”

Moore said it was “very beneficial” to work with Mahomes during the offseason workouts the quarterback hosted in Texas, saying it was great to “go into his workspace” and begin learning how he likes to do things.

“At the end of the day,” he said of his new quarterback, “he’s got the keys to the car. ’Just tell me what you want me to do.’ That’s how I look at that. He wants it done this way? I’m going to do it that way.”