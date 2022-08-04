After Wednesday’s session was moved indoors because of rain and thunderstorms in the area, Thursday’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice — the eighth full session of their 2022 camp — was back at the team’s normal outdoor field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Two players listed on the team’s Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list — cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder) and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) were still absent. But a third player who started camp on Active/PUP — offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho — was a full participant in the practice session.

Tight end Jody Fortson — who suffered a strained quad on Saturday — was present, but worked with trainers on the sidelines.

Two wide receivers — Daurice Fountain and Gary Jennings — missed Thursday’s practice. The Chiefs said Fountain had a groin issue. The team also said that Jennings — who reportedly put his helmet through a window while going after a pass during Wednesday’s indoor practice session — is in the concussion protocol.

As expected, new defensive end Carlos Dunlap participated in Thursday’s practice.