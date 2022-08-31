 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs sign 14 to practice squad

Kansas City has room for two more players on the taxi squad — and it appears one of them is already lined up.

By John Dixon
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

NFL teams were allowed to begin assembling their practice squads when the final cutdown waiver period ended at 11 a.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Wednesday.

The Kansas City Chiefs went right to work. By the time two hours had elapsed, there were reports that the team had signed seven of the 16 players it is allowed to carry. The Chiefs often wait to announce these signings until all of their practice-squad roster spots have been filled. But on Wednesday afternoon, the Chiefs announced 14 of the signings.

  • Ssfety Zayne Anderson
  • Guard Mike Caliendo
  • Linebacker Jack Cochrane
  • Running back Jerrion Ealy
  • Wide receiver Daurice Fountain
  • Tight end Jordan Franks
  • Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson
  • Defensive end Azur Kamara
  • Linebacker Elijah Lee
  • Quarterback Chris Oladokun
  • Wide receiver Cornell Powell
  • Center Austin Reiter
  • Defensive tackle Danny Shelton
  • Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth

All of these players (except quarterback Oladokun) spent at least some of the offseason with Kansas City.

There is also a report that there will soon be a 15th player: tight end Kendall Blanton. And as rosters shift in the coming days, we could see more changes to both the team’s active roster and practice squad. We will keep you posted.

