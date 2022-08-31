Chiefs sign 14 to practice squad

NFL teams were allowed to begin assembling their practice squads when the final cutdown waiver period ended at 11 a.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Wednesday.

The Kansas City Chiefs went right to work. By the time two hours had elapsed, there were reports that the team had signed seven of the 16 players it is allowed to carry. The Chiefs often wait to announce these signings until all of their practice-squad roster spots have been filled. But on Wednesday afternoon, the Chiefs announced 14 of the signings.

Ssfety Zayne Anderson

Guard Mike Caliendo

Linebacker Jack Cochrane

Running back Jerrion Ealy

Wide receiver Daurice Fountain

Tight end Jordan Franks

Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson

Defensive end Azur Kamara

Linebacker Elijah Lee

Quarterback Chris Oladokun

Wide receiver Cornell Powell

Center Austin Reiter

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton

Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth

All of these players (except quarterback Oladokun) spent at least some of the offseason with Kansas City.

There is also a report that there will soon be a 15th player: tight end Kendall Blanton. And as rosters shift in the coming days, we could see more changes to both the team’s active roster and practice squad. We will keep you posted.