3 Chiefs-related moves among Wednesday’s NFL waiver claims

The NFL’s waiver deadline passed at 11 a.m. Arrowhead Time on Wednesday. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson has sent out the complete list of players whose contracts were awarded to new teams following waiver claims.

NFL waiver claims pic.twitter.com/HVZ2fxkT25 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 31, 2022

Here’s the Kansas City Chiefs-related news from Wednesday’s waiver-wire transactions.

1. Just one waived Chiefs player has landed with another team

The Atlanta Falcons have been awarded former Kansas City defensive tackle Matt Dickerson through waivers. Among the 14 players Kansas City waived as healthy during Tuesday’s 53-man roster cutdown, Dickerson was among those with the lowest profile.

The rest of them — including offensive linemen Vitaliy Gurman and Mike Caliendo, safeties Devon Key, Zayne Anderson and Nazeeh Johnson, wide receiver Cornell Powell, tight end Jordan Franks, defensive end Azur Kamara, running back Jerrion Ealy, defensive end Kehinde Oginni, cornerback Dicaprio Bootle and linebacker Jack Cochrane — are now all free agents after clearing waivers.

At this writing, Caliendo and Johnson have already been reported to be signed to Kansas City’s practice squad. More of these new free agents are likely to join them.

2. A number of waived offensive linemen and tight ends are off the market

Some observers see the offensive line and tight end groups as the place where the Chiefs have the most serious need.

Some of the players they might have considered included tackles Chuma Edoga (awarded to the Falcons from the New York Jets), Alex Leatherwood (who heads from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Chicago Bears), Luke Tenuta (awarded to the Colts from the Buffalo Bills), and Northwest Missouri State’s Tanner Owen (from the Bills to the New Orleans Saints).

Also off the market are offensive guards Max Scharping (to the Cincinnati Bengals from the Houston Texans), Jack Anderson (headed to the New York Giants from the Philadelphia Eagles) and Blake Hance (going to the San Francisco 49ers from the Cleveland Browns).

Waived tight ends now unavailable include Trevon Wesco (from the Jets to the Bears) and Devin Asiasi (from the New England Patriots to the Bengals).

3. One player in which the Chiefs have had interest has cleared waivers

Back on August 22, ESPN’s Field Yates reported that Kansas City had put in a claim on tight end Kendall Blanton after he was waived from the Los Angeles Rams. But the Washington Commanders also put in a claim — and because they had a worse record than the Chiefs in 2021, they were awarded Blanton’s contract.

On Tuesday, however, the Commanders waived the former University of Missouri (and Blue Springs High School) tight end. Now that he has cleared waivers, he is a free agent — and could be a player the Chiefs would consider to take Blake Bell’s place on the roster while he recovers from hip surgery.