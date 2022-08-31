 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs practice squad tracker: roster moves, trades, claims and more

The Chiefs are in the midst of creating their 16-man practice squad.

The Kansas City Chiefs have now established their initial 53-man roster for 2022 . The next step is to create their practice squad for the coming season. They can sign up to 16 players — including up to six veterans with any amount of experience — who will be able to participate in the team’s practices. They may also be activated to the active roster — or elevated to the roster for individual games. Click here for full information about practice-squad rules and procedures.

When they have completed signing their practice-squad players, the Chiefs will make an official announcement. Until then, we’ll track reports of those signings — along with other Chiefs roster news.

Chiefs practice squad signings: 8 of 16

Officially signed, per NFL transactions report

  • None at this time.

Reported signings

  • OL Mike Caliendo
  • LB Jack Cochrane
  • WR Daurice Fountain
  • TE Jordan Franks
  • CB Nazeeh Johnson
  • QB Chris Oladokun
  • OL Austin Reiter
  • DT Danny Shelton

Cuts, waiver claims, practice squad news, updates

All times are Arrowhead Time

Wednesday

