Chiefs practice squad tracker: roster moves, trades, claims and more

The Kansas City Chiefs have now established their initial 53-man roster for 2022 . The next step is to create their practice squad for the coming season. They can sign up to 16 players — including up to six veterans with any amount of experience — who will be able to participate in the team’s practices. They may also be activated to the active roster — or elevated to the roster for individual games. Click here for full information about practice-squad rules and procedures.

When they have completed signing their practice-squad players, the Chiefs will make an official announcement. Until then, we’ll track reports of those signings — along with other Chiefs roster news.

Chiefs practice squad signings: 8 of 16

Officially signed, per NFL transactions report

None at this time.

Reported signings

OL Mike Caliendo

LB Jack Cochrane

WR Daurice Fountain

TE Jordan Franks

CB Nazeeh Johnson

QB Chris Oladokun

OL Austin Reiter

DT Danny Shelton

Cuts, waiver claims, practice squad news, updates

All times are Arrowhead Time

Wednesday