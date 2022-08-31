Chiefs practice squad tracker: roster moves, trades, claims and more

The Kansas City Chiefs have now established their initial 53-man roster for 2022 . The next step is to create their practice squad for the coming season. They can sign up to 16 players — including up to six veterans with any amount of experience — who will be able to participate in the team’s practices. They may also be activated to the active roster — or elevated to the roster for individual games. Click here for full information about practice-squad rules and procedures.
When they have completed signing their practice-squad players, the Chiefs will make an official announcement. Until then, we’ll track reports of those signings — along with other Chiefs roster news.
Chiefs practice squad signings: 8 of 16
Officially signed, per NFL transactions report
- None at this time.
Reported signings
- OL Mike Caliendo
- LB Jack Cochrane
- WR Daurice Fountain
- TE Jordan Franks
- CB Nazeeh Johnson
- QB Chris Oladokun
- OL Austin Reiter
- DT Danny Shelton
Cuts, waiver claims, practice squad news, updates
All times are Arrowhead Time
Wednesday
- 11:34 a.m. The Chiefs lost one player they waived on Tuesday afternoon: defensive lineman Matt Dickerson, who was claimed by the Atlanta Falcons.
- 11:53 a.m. The Chiefs are bringing back offensive lineman Mike Caliendo and seventh-round rookie cornerback Nazeeh Johnson to the practice squad, according to The Kansas City Star.
- 11:55 a.m. A new face in Kansas City, with the Chiefs signing quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad, according to Pro Football Focus. Oladokun visited the Chiefs on Tuesday, according to the league’s transactions report.
- 12:00 p.m. As expected, the Chiefs have signed backup center Austin Reiter to their practice squad, according to Pro Football Network.
- 12:14 p.m. Tight end Matt Bushman has been added to the Chiefs’ injured reserve list, according to the league’s transactions report. Bushman broke his clavicle after scoring two touchdowns in Kansas City’s final preseason game.
- 12:14 p.m. Tight end Jordan Franks is headed to the Chiefs’ practice squad, according to The Kansas City Star.
- 12:22 p.m. The Chiefs are bringing back both wide receiver Daurice Fountain and defensive tackle Danny Shelton to their practice squad, as reported by The Athletic.
- 1:02 p.m. The Chiefs have signed linebacker Jack Cochrane to their practice squad, according to The Kansas City Star.
