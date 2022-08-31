Chiefs will open Hall of Honor for Len Dawson tribute on Thursday

As you know, Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson died last week at the age of 87. A public memorial service has been scheduled for mid-September.

The team has now announced another public tribute: on Thursday, the Chiefs will open their Hall of Honor at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which will be featuring a special tribute commemorating Dawson’s life.

“We believe it’s important to provide Chiefs Kingdom and the Kansas City community an opportunity to honor the life and legacy of Len Dawson,” said team chairman and CEO Clark Hunt in a statement. “My family and I would like to invite fans to celebrate Len’s many contributions to the Chiefs and the game of professional football, as well as his unwavering commitment to his adopted hometown of Kansas City. “There is no more revered place inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium than the new Hall of Honor, and we believe this will offer a fitting tribute for our great fans to remember one of the true legends of the game.”

The Hall of Honor will be open to the public from 1 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 1. Admission will be free.

Guests should park in lots F or G and enter through the CommunityAmerica Credit Union gate. After exiting the Hall, guests will have the opportunity to view a tribute on the stadium’s video boards before exiting the stadium at Tower Gate East.

The team anticipates a large turnout for the event, so all movement through the stadium and the Hall will be queued.

All guests will have to pass through security screening. The NFL’s clear bag policy will be in effect, as will the normal in-stadium rules for permitted and prohibited items.

If you need additional information about this event, contact Chiefs Fan Experience at (816) 920-4237 or at fanexperience@chiefs.com.