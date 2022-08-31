Arrowheadlines: Ronald Jones impressed down the stretch

The latest

Andy Reid was impressed with how Ronald Jones played down the stretch

Andy Reid: "I thought RoJo did a nice job down the stretch, and we know what he's capable of. It's a matter of him being comfortable in the offense. [We] throw a lot at the running backs, and it looked like he was starting to get it down the stretch there. Good football player." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 30, 2022

2022 NFL season: Biggest surprises, notable moves as teams cut rosters down to 53 | NFL.com

Jobs won 13 Former Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones was reported to be on the wrong side of the bubble during most of Chiefs training camp, but he made the team. For now, he’s expected to be a depth piece behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire and rookie Isiah Pacheco. Former Browns receiver Josh Gordon, unfortunately, did not make the Chiefs roster in his latest comeback attempt.

NFC Up-and-Comer Draws Comparison to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes | Heavy.com

Johnson was watching that game and felt Fields’ ability to manufacture offense was comparable to Mahomes. “You know what he [Fields] has that I just picked up on?” Johnson said on “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” on Monday. “Does he got a little Patrick Mahomes in him? I’m just talking about his ability to move around and throw the football.” A clip then played of Fields rolling out of the pocket and finding a receiver along the sideline for a first down. The Ohio State product avoided pressure, stepped up and found the open man, which wasn’t overly impressive but got Johnson thinking. “It just dawned on me right here on this play,” Johnson said. “Bam! He’s out. Eyes down the field, he throws a ball to his left down the sideline. That’s Patrick Mahomes.”

Ranking The NFL’s Top 10 Quarterbacks Entering 2022 Season | Bleacher Report

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback by which all current and future quarterbacks will be judged. A signal-caller’s creativity under pressure, playmaking ability outside of structure and reliance on pure arm talent are more important than ever. Unlike the other young quarterbacks on this countdown, Mahomes overcame adjustments specifically made to frustrate him after running roughshod over the league for three years. Last season, opponents forced Mahomes and the explosive Kanas City Chiefs offense to be patient by regularly using two-high safety looks. The approach threw Mahomes for a few weeks. The 26-year-old is a gunslinger at heart. Maybe it’s the result of being the son of a longtime MLB pitcher or just being able to throw it all over the yard for most of his football career. Either way, he wants to push the ball down the field. He simply needed time to figure out how to counteract what he saw when he lined up under center. “You kind of figure out answers and stuff you can do to combat and have more success,” Mahomes told reporters in December. “I think just finding that happy medium where you’re taking shots still and attacking, but at the same time, hitting guys underneath and guys are creating a lot of yards with the football in their hands.”

Details Announced for Len Dawson Tribute at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | The Mothership

“We believe it’s important to provide Chiefs Kingdom and the Kansas City community an opportunity to honor the life and legacy of Len Dawson. My family and I would like to invite fans to celebrate Len’s many contributions to the Chiefs and the game of professional football, as well as his unwavering commitment to his adopted hometown of Kansas City,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “There is no more revered place inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium than the new Hall of Honor, and we believe this will offer a fitting tribute for our great fans to remember one of the true legends of the game.” The tribute inside the Chiefs Hall of Honor will be open to the public – free of charge – from 1 to 9 p.m. on Thursday. Guests should park in Lots F and G and enter into the CommunityAmerica Credit Union Gate. Once inside the gate, visitors will be directed down the spiral ramp and will proceed to the Hall of Honor. After exiting the Hall of Honor, guests will have the opportunity to view a tribute on the stadium’s video boards before exiting the stadium at Tower Gate East.

Bud Light releases limited edition Chiefs Kingdom cans for 2022 NFL season | Chiefs Wire

To celebrate the 2022 season, the official beer sponsor of the NFL, Bud Light, is releasing new NFL-themed cans. These have been dubbed, “Kickoff Beers.” Bud Light also released their kickoff “Canthem” featuring Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and 49ers TE George Kittle, which can be viewed above. Chiefs fans who are 21-and-up can purchase the limited-edition Bud Light cans, which proudly display the ‘Chiefs Kingdom’ logo. These new packs are available now to purchase at participating retailers in the Kansas City area.

Around the NFL

Brian Robinson returns to Commanders facility days after being shot in attempted robbery | CBS Sports

While Robinson will obviously require time to heal from this ordeal, Washington is optimistic about his chances to return this season, per ESPN. In fact, his return could come sooner rather than later. On Tuesday, Robinson returned to the team facility, getting a welcome from some team members. The Commanders tweeted, “We’re all excited to have [Robinson] back in the building,” along with a yellow heart emoji.

Raiders waiving 2021 first-round OL Alex Leatherwood | NFL.com

The Raiders are waiving the 2021 first-round pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The team is also trading cornerback Trayvon Mullen, a former second-round selection, to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick that could become a sixth-round selection based on playing time, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The Raiders later announced both moves. Leatherwood’s selection was a surprise on draft night, but the Raiders — who were then led by general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden — maintained they didn’t care what doubters thought of their choice. Despite the consensus opinion that Leatherwood was over drafted by at least one round, Las Vegas pushed forward with the belief Leatherwood would pair with Kolton Miller to give the Raiders bookend tackles for years to come.

Jon Gruden says emails ‘shameful’ but I’m ‘good person,’ hope to ‘get another shot’ | ESPN

Gruden, 59, said he was going to be “honest” with the gathering. “I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I’ll make no excuses for it,” he said. “It’s shameful. But, I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years. I’ve got three great boys. I still love football. I’ve made some mistakes. But I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness and, hopefully, I get another shot.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Report: Chiefs releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon

Gordon, 31, caught on with the Chiefs midway through the 2021 season, and — at the time — there were high hopes that he could quickly become an offensive weapon for the club. Unfortunately for Gordon and the Chiefs, that reality never really materialized. Appearing in 12 games, Gordon was targeted 14 times, but he made only five catches for 32 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs opted for wide receiver Daurice Fountain’s special-teams upside in the playoffs rather than activating Gordon. Kansas City brought him back for 2022, with the idea being that a full offseason might mean more comfort in the offense and Gordon making the team as the fifth receiver. But it was not to be.

A tweet to make you think

Minor setback for a major comeback.



New episode of The Franchise presented by GEHA drops Thursday pic.twitter.com/c4bpkZOYyj — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 30, 2022

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media