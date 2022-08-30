Report: Chiefs release WR Daurice Fountain

According to a report from Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star, the Kansas City Chiefs have released wide receiver Daurice Fountain in advance of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline at 3 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Tuesday.

Chiefs released WR Daurice Fountain, according to a source.



This is a surprise move, figured Fountain was in because he knew scheme and can contribute on special teams. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 30, 2022

This is a surprising move. As Teope noted, many analysts — including most of us here at Arrowhead Pride — thought Fountain would make the team’s initial roster because of his special-teams ability — something that just-released wideout Josh Gordon does not bring to the table.

But according to the Star’s Sam McDowell, the main issue may be that Fountain can’t be the team’s sixth wide receiver for another reason altogether: because at least for now, there won’t be one.

This is not a case of another receiver grabbing Fountain’s spot. The Chiefs will only keep five receivers, I’m told. https://t.co/IONY0ZNZIT — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) August 30, 2022

It remains possible that after additional roster moves are made on Wednesday — for example, putting players like tight end Blake Bell on the team’s Reserve/Injured list — Fountain could find his way back onto the team on either the active roster or the practice squad.

For what it’s worth, Fountain is not acting like a guy who is just out of a job.

This dead ass just put a HUGE smile on my face. From that day I worked out at his Pro day for him, I knew Shane was special! He earned the right to be here!I’m rooting for you Brotha! ❤️ https://t.co/TH6XpBXssT — Daurice Fountain (@Reece_JMM) August 30, 2022

As WDAF/4 reporter Harold R. Kuntz noted, Kansas City special teams coordinator Dave Toub doesn’t tend to describe players as, “a guy we’re going to rely on” just for fun.

Usually when Dave Toub says “Going to rely on” .. you’re on the team. So, curious to see why Daurice Fountain isn’t on the 53 per @HerbieTeope report. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/M5iNkepPYM — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) August 30, 2022

This will be an interesting situation to watch. We’ll keep you posted.