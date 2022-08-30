 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Chiefs release WR Daurice Fountain

Kansas City continues to make moves to get down to 53 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday

By John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

According to a report from Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star, the Kansas City Chiefs have released wide receiver Daurice Fountain in advance of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline at 3 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Tuesday.

This is a surprising move. As Teope noted, many analysts — including most of us here at Arrowhead Pride — thought Fountain would make the team’s initial roster because of his special-teams ability — something that just-released wideout Josh Gordon does not bring to the table.

But according to the Star’s Sam McDowell, the main issue may be that Fountain can’t be the team’s sixth wide receiver for another reason altogether: because at least for now, there won’t be one.

It remains possible that after additional roster moves are made on Wednesday — for example, putting players like tight end Blake Bell on the team’s Reserve/Injured list — Fountain could find his way back onto the team on either the active roster or the practice squad.

For what it’s worth, Fountain is not acting like a guy who is just out of a job.

As WDAF/4 reporter Harold R. Kuntz noted, Kansas City special teams coordinator Dave Toub doesn’t tend to describe players as, “a guy we’re going to rely on” just for fun.

This will be an interesting situation to watch. We’ll keep you posted.

