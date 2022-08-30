Report: Chiefs releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon

The Kansas City Chiefs made their first big-name release of cutdown day Tuesday morning, releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. We have a complete Chiefs roster cutdown tracker here.

The #Chiefs are releasing WR Josh Gordon, per source.



Gordon has shown great character on the field and in the community since he got to Kansas City and the team is open to him returning. But it’s a numbers game right now and he’s the odd man out. pic.twitter.com/voVS4Hpubo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

Gordon, 31, caught on with the Chiefs midway through the 2021 season, and — at the time — there were high hopes that he could quickly become an offensive weapon for the club. Unfortunately for Gordon and the Chiefs, that reality never really materialized.

Appearing in 12 games, Gordon was targeted 14 times, but he made only five catches for 32 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs opted for wide receiver Daurice Fountain’s special-teams upside in the playoffs rather than activating Gordon.

Kansas City brought him back for 2022, with the idea being that a full offseason might mean more comfort in the offense and Gordon making the team as the fifth receiver. But it was not to be.

“Appreciate all the Chiefs Kingdom has done for me and my family this past year,” tweeted Gordon. “Thanks for the opportunity and the many memories.”