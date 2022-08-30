 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Chiefs releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon

It sounds like it’s the end of the road for Gordon in Kansas City.

By Pete Sweeney
Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs made their first big-name release of cutdown day Tuesday morning, releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. We have a complete Chiefs roster cutdown tracker here.

Gordon, 31, caught on with the Chiefs midway through the 2021 season, and — at the time — there were high hopes that he could quickly become an offensive weapon for the club. Unfortunately for Gordon and the Chiefs, that reality never really materialized.

Appearing in 12 games, Gordon was targeted 14 times, but he made only five catches for 32 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs opted for wide receiver Daurice Fountain’s special-teams upside in the playoffs rather than activating Gordon.

Kansas City brought him back for 2022, with the idea being that a full offseason might mean more comfort in the offense and Gordon making the team as the fifth receiver. But it was not to be.

“Appreciate all the Chiefs Kingdom has done for me and my family this past year,” tweeted Gordon. “Thanks for the opportunity and the many memories.”

