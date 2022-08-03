 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs training camp observations from Day 7

On Wednesday, Kansas City conducted its seventh full training camp practice of 2022 — but this time, indoors.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t use their normal practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. Rain and thunderstorms in the area forced them to go indoors for 2022’s seventh full training camp practice.

Second-round rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore was back on the practice field after leaving practice early with a hip injury on Tuesday. While he didn’t appear on the field with his new teammates, defensive end Carlos Dunlap was expected to report to camp on Wednesday. We expect him to be available for Thursday’s practice — and weather permitting, fans will be able to get their first look at him in a Chiefs uniform.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitter — and now we share them here.

Since reporting rules are a little different for non-public practices (and indoor practices during training camp fall into that category), Pete took a somewhat different approach for part of his Wednesday observations.

One other Chiefs player is starting camp later than everyone else.

Two other players who gave us injury scares this week appeared to be completely fine.

The head coach had an update on one of the players on the Active/PUP list.

It appeared that the players are just about ready for the coming break.

And here’s where we diverge from the usual procedure. After three days of padded practices, here are 10 things Pete thinks:

