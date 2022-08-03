Chiefs training camp observations from Day 7

On Wednesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t use their normal practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. Rain and thunderstorms in the area forced them to go indoors for 2022’s seventh full training camp practice.

Second-round rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore was back on the practice field after leaving practice early with a hip injury on Tuesday. While he didn’t appear on the field with his new teammates, defensive end Carlos Dunlap was expected to report to camp on Wednesday. We expect him to be available for Thursday’s practice — and weather permitting, fans will be able to get their first look at him in a Chiefs uniform.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitter — and now we share them here.

Since reporting rules are a little different for non-public practices (and indoor practices during training camp fall into that category), Pete took a somewhat different approach for part of his Wednesday observations.

LT Orlando Brown Jr. participated in his second practice of training camp on Wednesday, and he did a little more than Tuesday. That's a good thing. We'll see if he puts in the full duration on Thursday, a lighter workout. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2022

One other Chiefs player is starting camp later than everyone else.

The prevailing thought is DE Carlos Dunlap will arrive to St. Joe today. Reid was asked if he will be at practice Thursday.



“I’ll talk to him first. We’ll get a plan together for him to get started here.”



Dunlap's registered at least 6.0 sacks every season since 2011. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2022

Two other players who gave us injury scares this week appeared to be completely fine.

The slight QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle stepped on Mon.) and WR Skyy Moore (hip issue on Tues.) scares are complete non-issues. In Wednesday's look, both were moving as if those moments did not happen. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2022

The head coach had an update on one of the players on the Active/PUP list.

CB Rashad Fenton (shoulder) remains on the PUP list.



“He’s another one who’s working hard," said Reid. "We’ll just see how this thing goes. I can’t give you an exact date, but he is progressing and he’s been working extremely hard.” — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2022

It appeared that the players are just about ready for the coming break.

We might already be approaching the 'dog days' of camp. Wednesday's indoor practice was a bit chippier, and that can be a good thing. Chiefs will be good for a light day Thursday and day off Friday. You can tell players are ready to see another jersey. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2022

And here’s where we diverge from the usual procedure. After three days of padded practices, here are 10 things Pete thinks:

1) I think the Chiefs are richer at TE than I thought heading into training camp. Prior to a quad issue, Jody Fortson looked back to normal. But in Fortson's absence, Noah Gray and Jordan Franks have flashed. I think No. 83 may deserve as much attention as No. 88 is getting. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2022

2) I think rookie LB Leo Chenal may not win a starting job at a camp (Elijah Lee has the edge), but he'll have a role on run downs as a stuffer. He's a lot of fun to watch, and I know KC fans are going to love him. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2022

I think it will be hard for the #Chiefs to keep four running backs given the talented WR and TE rooms... and keeping in mind they will keep FB Mike Burton.



On Pacheco... He's reminding a lot of us of Kareem Hunt... except he runs faster, a 4.37 40-yard dash. (2/2) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2022

Reid: “Spags knows the position like the back of his hand...Then [Dave Merritt] has been doing it a long time...David is working with those corners and spent a lot of time with them as Spags is. You can see he’s got talent there; the kids are willing to work." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2022

5) I think the new-look balanced offense is going to take the pressure off Patrick Mahomes to consistently look down the field for the old No. 10. I think JuJu and MVS may finish closer in yardage than people think, giving KC a real chance for three 1,000-yard pass-catchers. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2022

6) Laugh if you must, but I think DE Frank Clark, who has shown up to camp down at least 10 pounds, looks as good as he has since that late 2019 stretch. His get-off is better, and he looks as fresh on the field at the end of workouts as he does at the beginning. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2022

7) I think C Creed Humphrey not being a Pro Bowler in 2021 was mistake, and should he stay healthy, that will be the last time in his career he misses the showcase game... or whatever it is they change it to. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2022

8) I think I like the chatter and goals from S Juan Thornhill (guarantee to be an All-Pro) DE Mike Danna (5-6 sacks) and LB Willie Gay Jr. (wants to lead NFL linebackers in INTs). Gay picked off Mahomes Wednesday and said if he can do it against 15, why not? — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2022

9) I think K Harrison Butker appears to already be in midseason form... his range seems to be in the high 50s. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2022