Skyy Moore back on the field for Wednesday’s practice — and other injury notes

After rain and thunderstorms moved into the area, Wednesday’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice — the seventh full session of their 2022 camp — was moved to the indoor facilities at Missouri Western State University (MWSU) in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Training camp practices that are held indoors are not open to the public, but reporters are allowed to observe.

Second-round rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore was back on the practice field after leaving Tuesday’s practice early with a hip injury. Following the session, head coach Andy Reid said that Moore had been the only “questionable player” for Wednesday’s practice. But reporters present for the private indoor session said Moore looked fine on the field.

Tight end Jody Fortson — who suffered a strained quad on Saturday — was not present.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder) and offensive tackles Lucas Niang (knee) and Prince Tega Wanagho (leg) — all of whom are listed on the team’s Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list — were still absent on Wednesday. Reid specifically noted that Fenton is “working hard” and processing toward a return to the field, but could not give a specific date that we can expect him to be back.

After attending to some personal issues, newly-signed defensive end Carlos Dunlap was expected to report to training camp on Wednesday. Just like left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., however, Dunlap was not on the field on his reporting day. There is a reasonable chance he will be available for Thursday’s practice session — which will (hopefully) be back on the Chiefs’ outdoor field at MWSU.