Chiefs begin Day 7 training camp practice indoors

On Wednesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs were scheduled to conduct their sixth public practice session of 2022’s training camp at Missouri Western State University (MWSU) in St. Joseph, Missouri.

But rain (and worse, thunderstorms) are moving through the St. Joseph area on Wednesday morning. The Chiefs have now begun Wednesday’s practice indoors.

If the weather clears, the practice may be moved back outside.

The Chiefs always prefer to conduct training camp practices outdoors — where they can take place in full view of the public and the news media — but in these weather conditions, they will sometimes move practice sessions to MWSU’s indoor facilities.

When practice is indoors, fans cannot be accommodated. Reporters are allowed to observe the sessions, but no live tweeting is permitted — and just like in minicamp practices during the spring offseason program, there are limitations on the specific observations they can cover.

We’ll get you the best information we can on Wednesday’s practice — and on Thursday, hope for better weather in St. Joseph.