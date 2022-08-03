Arrowheadlines: Mike Rose named the UDFA with the best chance of making the Chiefs’ roster

The latest

Projecting NFL’s 2022 stat leaders: Joe Burrow, Derrick Henry and Nick Bosa poised to make noise | NFL.com

Passing touchdowns: 40 Tom Brady New England Patriots · Age 44 Patrick Mahomes comes in second in this projection, too, with 38 TD strikes. One thing that’s worth noting: Next Gen Stats show that Mahomes has only been sacked on 15.2 percent of dropbacks under pressure since 2018. That’s the lowest rate in the NFL. However, his 20 passing TDs while under pressure over this time are second to Brady’s 31.

NFL’s best players ever at every offensive position: Is Tom Brady the GOAT quarterback? Jerry Rice or Randy Moss at WR? | ESPN

The runners-up Tony Gonzalez (21 votes): NFL reporter Dan Graziano says, “Gonzalez ranks third all time in receptions, sixth in receiving yards and eighth in receiving touchdowns among all players. If the modern tight end is a supercharged wide receiver, Gonzalez deserves credit as the guy who’s already inhabiting a wide receiver neighborhood on these all-time lists.” What really makes him stand apart from the rest? Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg points to “the sustained success over his 17-year career, surpassing 900 receiving yards in nine seasons.”

The 1 UDFA with Best Chance to Make the Roster in Every NFL Team’s Training Camp | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs: LB Mike Rose In February, the Kansas City Chiefs released Anthony Hitchens, who started 59 games for the team since the 2018 season. Nick Bolton and Willie Gay will likely take most of the snaps at linebacker going forward. Rookie third-rounder Leo Chanel should crack the linebacker rotation. Jermaine Carter can provide depth after he started in all 17 games with the Carolina Panthers last year. The Chiefs didn’t retain Ben Niemann, and they haven’t re-signed Dorian O’Daniel. Mike Rose deserves an extended look because of his impressive collegiate resume. In 2020, he became Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. The Iowa State product logged at least nine tackles for loss in all four of his years with the program and finished with eight pass breakups and six interceptions. Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire listed Rose as one of three undrafted rookies who can make Kansas City’s final roster. “Rose’s ability to play all three linebacker spots effectively certainly puts him in the mix, but special teams play could be the determining factor here,” Goldman wrote. Coming out of South Dakota, Jack Cochrane may need to go through an extended adjustment period on the pro level. Elijah Lee and Darius Harris only have eight starts between them. The coaching staff could try to tap into Rose’s potential while he’s on the active roster.

Patrick Mahomes’ parting message to Whit Merrifield after Royals-Blue Jays trade | Clutch Points

“Want to thank Whit Merrifield for everything he has done in KC! Good luck in everything moving forward!” Mahomes wrote as he quote-tweeted the Royals’ Thank You message to their now former star player. Whit Merrifield’s trade to the Blue Jays was quite interesting, to say the least, since he’s unvaccinated and Toronto has strict rules about vaccination. However, he is having a change of heart after also earlier saying he would be willing to take the vaccine if he’s going to a competing team–remarks that didn’t sit well with a lot of fans and members of the club, including GM Dayton Moore who said he’s “pretty disgusted” by it.

NFL strips Miami Dolphins of 2023 first-round pick, fines Stephen Ross $1.5M for tampering with Tom Brady, Sean Payton | ESPN

Following a six-month investigation, the league found the Dolphins — primarily team owner Stephen Ross and vice chairman/limited partner Bruce Beal — violated the anti-tampering policy on three occasions from 2019 to 2022 in conversations with quarterback Tom Brady and the agent for then-New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. The NFL, however, found no evidence that the team intentionally lost games during the 2019 season. In February, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores said in his lawsuit alleging racism in the league’s hiring practices that Ross attempted to incentivize him to “tank,” or purposely lose games, shortly after he was hired in 2019, with Ross allegedly offering Flores $100,000 for every loss that season. Flores alleged that as the team won games late in the season, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told him Ross was “mad” that the on-field success was “compromising [the team’s] draft position.” In addition to the first-round pick, the Dolphins also will forfeit their 2024 third-round selection.

Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers season-ending ACL tear | NFL.com

The Broncos receiver suffered a torn ACL in Tuesday’s practice and will miss the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network’s James Palmer reported. Patrick made an acrobatic catch during a session and came down awkwardly, suffering the injury and needing a cart to take him off the field, according to multiple on-site reports. Patrick underwent an MRI afterward, and it was revealed his 2022 season was finished before it ever really began. Running back Damarea Crockett also suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday and will miss the season.

Dave Toub says rookie Isiah Pacheco is the Chiefs’ first option at kick returner

Toub also confirmed that running back Isiah Pacheco — a seventh-round selection in April — will be the first man up returning kickoffs. “We’re going to start him off as the guy and see if he can handle it,” he said of the Rutgers product. “See how he does in the preseason. In a few games, we’ll be able to know right away. He’s promising. He’s a big guy — 215 plus. Ran [a] 4:37 [40-yard dash]. That’s kind of scary back there if we can get that thing going. We used Pringle that way. We think we can do that with Pacheco.” Toub also highlighted a number of other players who have impressed him in special teams practices — which is often a pretty reliable indicator of a player’s chance to make the 53-man roster. He praised rookie safety Bryan Cook’s effort on coverage teams. He also identified safety Deon Bush — and linebackers Elijah Lee and Jermaine Carter Jr. — as players who are available to help rebuild his unit.

#Chiefs Skyy Moore says he’s okay after leaving practice early Tuesday pic.twitter.com/odoKnUB7m3 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 2, 2022

