JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling among Chiefs practicing on Monday

Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were among those players spotted at the team’s practice on Monday. Smith-Schuster missed the Chiefs’ last two preseason games due to a sore knee, while Valdes-Scantling was held out of the final game (against the Green Bay Packers) due to being in the concussion protocol.

Here is a video of Smith-Schuster from Monday’s media look:

When he spoke to reporters before Monday’s session, Valdes-Scantling noted he had cleared the concussion protocol — and had actually practiced Sunday (a day in which there was no media availability).

In addition to the returns of Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling, defensive end Carlos Dunlap (Achilles inflammation) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (groin) were working. Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie was also practicing after leaving the Chiefs’ game against the Packers to be evaluated for a concussion.

Tight ends Matt Bushman (fractured clavicle) and Blake Bell (hip surgery) were not seen at practice, while safety Deon Bush and defensive end Malik Herring (oblique) watched from the sideline.

It was unclear, however, what was hindering defensive end Frank Clark and linebacker Leo Chenal. Both were also missing during Monday’s look.