Marquez Valdes-Scantling keeps with tradition by pranking Skyy Moore

The NFL tradition of pranking rookies is alive and well — at least for the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Saturday night, Chiefs second-round rookie Skyy Moore posted a photo of a rather expensive tab from the popular Kansas City restaurant, “801 Chophouse,” to his official Twitter account.

The fake tab was nearly $23,000.

When the waitress hands you the bill for rookie dinner ……. pic.twitter.com/RWbtbvSSpd — 24 (@skyymoore24) August 28, 2022

Veteran receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling provided context for the moment when he spoke to the media on Monday morning.

“They brought the bill out, they ran his card twice, got declined,” said Valdes-Scantling. “He had to call his financial advisor, got on the phone with the bank... he was sweating for about a good five minutes. It’s a long five minutes, too, where everyone’s just looking at you. It worked perfectly. It was good fun.”

Valdes-Scantling remembered when he was the victim of the same prank as a rookie with the Green Bay Packers back in 2018.

“Davante [Adams] and Randall [Cobb] did it to me, so I feel like I just had to pass the tradition down,” said Valdes-Scantling. “It was fun. I enjoyed it.”

He went on to explain that once the rookie is shaken up, the veteran — in this case, Valdes-Scantling — takes care of the real bill.

The expectation is that sometime in the next few years, Moore will pay it forward.

It was a joke tho https://t.co/IjqcugWjS0 — 24 (@skyymoore24) August 28, 2022

“When it’s his turn to do it, when the next rookie comes in, it will be good for him,” said Valdes-Scantling. “It was good for the guys. Everyone enjoyed it. [It was] good bonding for the guys and got to learn a lot about the guys off the field. It was a good time.”