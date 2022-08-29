Memorial services announced for Chiefs legend Len Dawson

Over the weekend, memorial services were announced for Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who died Wednesday at the age of 87.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 16 at the Country Club Christian Church, which is located at 6101 Ward Parkway in Kansas City.

The service will be open to the public.

In lieu of flowers, Dawson’s family requests that donations in his name be made to the University of Kansas Medical Center’s nursing scholarship program. These donations may be mailed to:

Fund Development

2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway Suite 305

Westwood, Kansas 66205

They may also be made online at giving.kansashealthsystem.com. Donations may also be made to the Kansas City Hospice.

In addition to the touching “Choir Huddle” the team formed in his honor at the beginning of Thursday’s preseason finale on GEHA Field at Arrowhead, Kansas City players will wear a special “16” logo on their helmets throughout the 2022 season.