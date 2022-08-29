Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes slips from first to eighth in NFL’s top 100

The latest

8 - Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs · QB Last year’s conqueror of the Top 100, Mahomes’ seven-spot drop is the largest decline among those with a top-20 ranking in 2021. It isn’t necessarily a regression for Mahomes, rather the continuation of a fruitless chase toward the numbers from his remarkable 2018 MVP campaign. Mahomes nearly became the third quarterback in NFL history to surpass the 5,000-yard mark a second time, producing 4,839 passing yards off a career-high 436 completions (37 touchdowns, 13 interceptions) in 2021 while posting career-high rushing totals (381 yards; two TDs). Through five seasons, Mahomes has become not only a gunslinging QB with a rocket arm, but one with a gumby-like escapability in and around the pocket which often ends with a seemingly impossible throw. After leading Kansas City to its fourth straight AFC Championship Game, the 26-year-old Mahomes is in the top 10 for the fourth straight year.

Travis Kelce – (O/U 1024.5 Regular Season Receiving Yards, BetMGM) After receiving just 25 fewer targets than Tyreek Hill (159), one can only imagine how many Kelce will now get with the diminutive wide receiver off to Miami. Kelce averaged 134 targets over the past six seasons, and he finished with at least 1,036 receiving yards in each of them. Furthermore, he’s averaging 15.75 games per season over his eight-year career, so he’s been incredibly durable. At six-foot-five and 250 lbs, the former Cincinnati product is a physical specimen in peak athletic conditioning. When you watch Kelce play, he rarely takes a bad hit because, unlike another formidable tight end in Rob Gronkowski, he has enough speed to evade would-be tacklers. Like Cooper Kupp and the Rams, a defense can know who’s getting the football sometimes, and still can’t stop it. Thus, I don’t see any reason we should expect Kelce’s production to decline in 2022. I love this spot with taking the over for his receiving yards.

Well, Kansas City Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore got a taste of that tradition on Saturday night. Moore and the Chiefs’ receivers went out for their rookie dinner, dining at the venerable 801 Chophouse in the Power & Light District. After the meal, the waitress dropped the bill off with Moore and that’s when he was taken by surprise. The bill for dinner came in at over $22,000 and that wasn’t even including the tip. Moore posted a picture of the receipt on Twitter: Moore later revealed that it was a joke and that he wasn’t expected to cover the bill. It was an elaborate prank by his teammates, but for a second there Moore truly thought that it was on him.

Chiefs at Cardinals odds, spread and lines Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday, Aug. 29 at 12:35 a.m. ET. Money line (ML): Chiefs -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Cardinals +155 (bet $100 to win $155) Against the spread (ATS): Chiefs -3.5 (-110) | Cardinals +3.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 53.5 (O: -108 | U: -112) 2021 betting stats: ML: Chiefs 14-6 | Cardinals 11-7 ATS: Chiefs 10-10 | Cardinals 10-8 O/U: Chiefs 12-8 | Cardinals 8-10

Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in possible robbery attempt | ESPN

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times Sunday evening during a possible attempted robbery in Washington, D.C., according to a police spokesperson. He was taken to a hospital with what the team called “non-life-threatening injuries.” According to a team spokesman, co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, president Jason Wright, coach Ron Rivera, team physician Dr. Anthony Casolaro and clinical psychologist Dr. Barbara Roberts were at the hospital with Robinson. “I just got done visiting w/Brian,” Rivera said in a tweet Sunday night. “He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.”

Maybe the Bills tried harder than that. By their own account, they first learned of the allegation in ”late July” — about a month ago — when the alleged victim’s attorney spoke to one of the team’s lawyers. The Bills say they began the process of looking into the situation then and tried not to rush to judgment. They initially made no move to distance themselves from Araiza; he practiced and played in the first two preseason games, earning widespread acclaim for an 82-yard punt in Buffalo’s preseason opener and becoming the team’s starting punter after the release of veteran Matt Haack on Monday. Then the allegation hit the headlines on Thursday, when the lawsuit was filed and the Los Angeles Times wrote about it. Araiza traveled with the team to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, for Buffalo’s preseason finale against the Panthers on Friday night but ultimately did not play in the game, with Bills coach Sean McDermott saying in his postgame news conference that it was his decision: “At the end of the day, I didn’t feel it was right to do that.” On Saturday, Beane said Araiza’s version of events was different than the one the Bills received from the accuser’s attorney, adding that the team still had not pieced everything together.

The community pillar had worked with the Dolphins since 2009 and is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and their three children. “Our hearts are broken and grieving the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people,” Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel said. “Jason faithfully served the Dolphins organization for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and champion for others, and above all, treated people with a kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met. Our deepest condolences and our unwavering support go out to his wife, Elizabeth, and his three children.”

