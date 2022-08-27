Kansas City Chiefs 2022 final cutdown tracker

By 3 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs must remove 27 players from their 80-man active roster in order to get it down to the in-season limit of 53 players. The Chiefs will eventually release a complete list of all of their moves — but until then, word of some of them will be trickling out.

Here, we’ll track all the roster moves the Chiefs are reported to have made.

With each new report, we’re also updating our Chiefs roster page, so you can easily see how many players are left in each position group.

Summary

Current roster size: 75

75 Waived: QB Dustin Crum , RB Tayon Fleet-Davis , WR Aaron Parker and LB Mike Rose

QB , RB , WR and LB Waived/injured: None

None Released : OL Roderick Johnson

: OL Roderick Johnson Traded to another team: None

None Placed on Reserve/Non-Football Injury: None

None Placed on Reserve/Physically-unable-to-perform: OL Lucas Niang

OL Placed on Reserve/Injured (ending season): WR Justyn Ross

WR Claimed on waivers: None

None Free agents signed: None

None Acquired through trade: None

Reported Chiefs roster moves