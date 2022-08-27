 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kansas City Chiefs 2022 final cutdown tracker

Following all the moves the Chiefs make as they get their roster down to 53 players before Tuesday’s deadline

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
Minnesota Vikings v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

By 3 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs must remove 27 players from their 80-man active roster in order to get it down to the in-season limit of 53 players. The Chiefs will eventually release a complete list of all of their moves — but until then, word of some of them will be trickling out.

Here, we’ll track all the roster moves the Chiefs are reported to have made.

With each new report, we’re also updating our Chiefs roster page, so you can easily see how many players are left in each position group.

Summary

  • Current roster size: 75
  • Waived: QB Dustin Crum, RB Tayon Fleet-Davis, WR Aaron Parker and LB Mike Rose
  • Waived/injured: None
  • Released: OL Roderick Johnson
  • Traded to another team: None
  • Placed on Reserve/Non-Football Injury: None
  • Placed on Reserve/Physically-unable-to-perform: OL Lucas Niang
  • Placed on Reserve/Injured (ending season): WR Justyn Ross
  • Claimed on waivers: None
  • Free agents signed: None
  • Acquired through trade: None

Reported Chiefs roster moves

