Chiefs release 5 players ahead of Tuesday’s roster deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced (through their official Twitter account) that they have waived five players ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline: tackle Roderick Johnson, quarterback Dustin Crum, running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, wide receiver Aaron Parker and linebacker Mike Rose.

We have released T Roderick Johnson.



We have waived QB Dustin Crum, RB Tayon Fleet-Davis, WR Aaron Parker, and LB Mike Rose. pic.twitter.com/1wIJXnk7kc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 27, 2022

With the possible exceptions of Johnson and Rose, none of these moves are a surprise.

Johnson — who spent three seasons with the Houston Texans — had some first-team snaps during training camp while left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was holding out. But since then, the team has appeared to show more favor toward tackle Geron Christian, whom we expect to make the final initial 53-man roster as the team’s swing tackle.

Rose joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State following last spring’s NFL Draft. He had stood out to some observers, but not many expected him to make the team’s 53-man roster. More often, he was perceived as a player who might land on the team’s practice squad — and if he remains available on Wednesday, he still could.

These moves bring the roster to 75. The team will have to have its roster down to 53 players by 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Tuesday.