Ronald Jones mentioned among NFL’s ‘players to watch’ as deadline nears

The Kansas City Chiefs — whose roster stands at 80 players — need to shave it to 53 by Tuesday’s deadline at 3 p..m. Arrowhead Time. This morning, Arrowhead Pride released its third and final 53-man roster projection, which did not include running back Ronald Jones.

That notion seems like it could be correct, especially given the Friday report and list from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

From @NFLNetwork: Players to watch as we get closer to Tuesday, taking a look at #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, #Chiefs RB Ronald Jones, and #Steelers QB Mason Rudolph (who has drawn trade interest). pic.twitter.com/hsyKqC8LRt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2022

RAPOPORT: “[Ronald Jones] signed for just $1.5 million, due $500K guaranteed. We’ve seen the emergence of players such as Isiah Pacheco — and of course, they have Clyde Edwards-Helaire. [Jones] played pretty well [Thursday] night, might that be enough to keep him on the roster? Looking OK so far, but stay tuned at a later date to see which way they end up.”

The Chiefs have three other running backs ahead of Jones in Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Pacheco. We’ll find out soon if the Chiefs choose to keep Jones as a fourth back, trade him to another team or outright move on.